After Rumors About The Batman Part II’s Script, James Gunn Sets The Record Straight On The Sequel’s Development

For fans of all the live-action Batman movies , 2022’s The Batman stands as one of the very best. Fans have been eagerly awaiting updates about Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated sequel, The Batman Part II , and recently, rumors began circulating that the script was already finished for the follow-up to Robert Pattinson’s gritty portrayal of Gotham’s Dark Knight and that the former Guardians of the Galaxy director had read it. While this report may have excited fans, DC Studios co-head James Gunn took to social media to clarify the situation.

In September, the writer and director of The Batman shared that the script for the highly anticipated sequel was officially complete. However, James Gunn recently clarified that this may have been a bit premature. During a fan Q&A on Threads on November 17, Gunn addressed the earlier report, saying:

I think that report was well-intentioned but it was mistaken. We are very much looking forward to it.

While the sequel is still in development, Gunn’s response suggests some work still has to be done before the script is ready to roll and we see the flick hit theaters.

Since The Batman’s release, fans have been hungry for updates on the sequel. While official news has been sparse, HBO’s The Penguin spinoff series (available to stream with a Max subscription ) has been rocking the 2024 TV schedule , helping tide fans over and giving them more time to explore the gritty, grounded universe the former War for the Planet of the Apes filmmaker has established. Many have even scoured the show for hints and clues about what might come next in The Batman saga, hoping to uncover the direction of this uniquely immersive take on Gotham’s protector.

The role of Pattinson’s Caped Crusader in the evolving DC Universe is a question that fans everywhere are eager to see answered. As DC’s most iconic and commercially successful character—having long overshadowed even Superman—Batman continues to dominate the conversation.

The Batman Part II was initially slated for the 2025 movie schedule . However, Peter Safron recently revealed that the movie had been pushed back to October 2, 2026, but that hasn’t stopped fans from already speculating about what’s next for Pattinson’s brooding vigilante. The first film was praised for its darker, detective-focused take on the bat-themed hero and introduced a compelling world filled with morally ambiguous characters like Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman and Paul Dano’s Riddler.

The clarification from Gunn helps shed a little light on the collaborative dynamic at DC Studios. Under the joint leadership of Gunn and Safran, DC is navigating a new era, balancing standalone projects like The Batman franchise with its interconnected DC Universe. Reeves’ saga is part of DC’s Elseworlds label, existing separately from Gunn’s broader DCU plans, which include his upcoming Superman film .

This dual approach allows Reeves the creative freedom to delve deeper into his unique vision of Gotham without being constrained by the larger continuity. For me, Gunn’s reassurance that they are “very much looking forward to it” highlights the studio’s support for the filmmaker’s work. Though we have to wait a bit longer for concrete updates on the sequel, the recent comments confirm that development is progressing and that the sequel is in good hands.