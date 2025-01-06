I’m Loving Colin Farrell’s Funny Response After Someone Informed Him He’s The Third Batman Actor To Land An Award After Heath Ledger And Joaquin Phoenix

2024 was filled with some excellent TV performances, and one that truly made an impression was Colin Farrell’s turn as the titular character on The Penguin. It was expected that the actor and his collaborators would eventually receive some awards recognition, so it wasn’t surprising when the series scored several big Golden Globe nods. Farrell was ultimately among the winners on the big night. Now, I’m just loving his funny response to becoming the third Batman actor to win the award after Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix.

Amid the 2025 Golden Globe winners, Colin Farrell ended up scoring Best Performance by a Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or Motion Picture Made For Television. The 48-year-old Irish actor gave a spirited acceptance speech, at which point he thanked the DC Studios show’s cast and crew as well as craft services. During the post-win press conference, Farrell addressed journalists, humbly expressing gratitude for the honor. Check out his answer to a question in this clip shared to Instagram by CBS Mornings:

I really love these comments from the lead of the Penguin cast, and they really speak to his character not just as an actor but as a person. What I really love, though, is that quip referencing the fact that the other two actors he’s now in the company of portrayed the Joker. In case you somehow missed it, the Banshees of Inishirin star said the following when informed of where he now stands in proximity to his peers:

Two-one to the Joker. Two-one to the Joker takes it.

Over the years, the Widows alum has proven to be quite witty, so those sentiments certainly track for him. That aside, the star is also known for being sincere, and the fact that he paid tribute to both Joaquin Phoenix and the late Heath Ledger while addressing the media was incredibly sweet. Both Ledger and Phoenix certainly left their own marks on the Batman mythos, and the same is definitely true when it comes to the In Bruges star and his work.

Colin Farrell’s portrayal of Oz Cobb in 2022’s The Batman was praised, though the star truly shined in the role during the acclaimed spinoff series. In fact, the show proved to be so popular during its eight-episode run during the end of 2024 that it’s been speculated that the limited series could become an ongoing show. That’s yet to be confirmed, as of this writing, but there may be reason to be hopeful. Months ago, EP Matt Reeves made fans optimistic after he noted that some early conversations regarding new episodes had taken place.

Whatever the case may be when it comes to a second season of the HBO series, the Sugar star’s performance as Oz will surely be talked about for years to come. Plus, fans can also look forward to seeing him reprise his role as the slimy Gotham City gangster in the upcoming The Batman sequel. Should the actor continue to crush the part, there’s certainly the chance that he could transform the Penguin into a prestige role not unlike what Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix did with Joker.

You can stream all episodes of The Penguin now using a Max subscription. You can also use that membership to stream The Dark Knight and the two Joker films to check out the award-winning portrayals of the Clown Prince of Crime.