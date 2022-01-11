It’s been a wild few years for all of us, and the film industry still continues to be affected by COVID-19 related setbacks. Movies are back in theaters, but a number of major projects have underperformed seemingly as a result of moviegoers’ nerves related to the Omicron variant. So could The Batman be delayed again? Here’s what one Warner Bros. exec thinks.

There’s a ton of excitement surrounding Matt Reeves’ The Batman, thanks to the A-list cast and striking trailers. But the movie’s been a long time coming, and was delayed a full year as a result of the pandemic. With fans worrying about another delay, Warner Media CEO Jason Kilar recently addressed this concerns, saying:

We're certainly paying attention to everything going on with Omicron. We feel good about the date right now. We're gonna watch it day by day.

Well, there you have it. It looks like there are currently no plans for The Batman to be pushed back, but the powers that be at Warner Bros. are apparently monitoring the situation closely. But with Spider-Man: No Way Home proving how powerful comic book movies can still be at the box office, hopefully we'll be able to see Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in just a few months.

Jason Kilar’s comments to Puck are sure to be a relief for the countless comic book fans out there who are eager to see Matt Reeves’ take on Gotham City in The Batman. While it’s no guarantee that the situation won’t change in the future, it certainly sounds like the powers that be at Warner Bros. want to see the movie hit theaters sooner rather than later. After all, trailers and marketing have been in full swing over the past month.

While film sets have found a new normal and way to continue shooting, audiences’ response to new movies have been hit or miss. While major blockbusters and superhero flicks have continued to take a haul at the box office, other projects like West Side Story and The 355 failed to live up to their money making potential. That being said, Batman is one of the most popular superheroes of all time, and Robert Pattinson’s movie has been getting a ton of attention online. You can check out one of the latest trailers below,

The Batman is set outside of the main DCEU , which should give Matt Reeves the ability to make bold narrative choices. Robert Pattinson’s title character will be young in his crime fighting career for the movie, and will interact with a trio of iconic villains including Riddler (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Catwoman (Zo​​ë Kravitz). And the trailers tease a stylish and super-realistic visual language for his version of Gotham City.