Someone Added Jim Carrey’s Riddler To The Batman Trailer, And I Can’t Look Away

Batman is one of the most popular superheroes of all time, which is why fans are consistently treated to TV, video game, and film content from Gotham City. There’s a ton of anticipation behind Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which will star Robert Pattinson in the title role. Someone added Jim Carrey’s Riddler from Batman Forever to the trailer, and I can’t look away.

The Batman is set outside of the main DCEU , and looks like a stylish, ultra-realistic take on Gotham City. Paul Dano is playing the main antagonist of the upcoming blockbuster, with footage showing his chilling take on Riddler. Jim Carrey famously played that same villain in Batman Forever, and now one fan has combined these two performances. Check it out below,

I put Jim Carrey's Riddler into the new Batman trailer. pic.twitter.com/8tu0d5OnZOJanuary 9, 2022 See more

I mean, how delightful is that? The Batman looks like it’s going to be a super serious adaptation, so seeing it alongside Jim Carrey’s campy take on The Riddler is pretty bonkers. But that’s what the internet is for, and smart money says that the memes will only continue once Matt Reeves’ movie is released in March. Let’s break down what we’re being shown here.

The above video comes to us from Twitter , and is sure to quickly go viral. The footage is from the latest trailer for The Batman, but intercut with footage of Jim Carrey’s iconic performance from Batman Forever. There’s definitely a hilarious juxtaposition happening, as Robert Pattinson’s super serious narration is interrupted by Carrey’s line readings like “Does anybody feel like a fried egg?” Can we get a DC multiverse so this character pairing can happen IRL?

Gritty superhero movies have become commonplace since Christopher Nolans’ Dark Knight trilogy, with the trend definitely continuing with The Batman. But the late Joel Schumacher definitely didn’t take things too seriously with his pair of Batman movies. They both leaned heavily on camp, which is part of the reason Michael Keaton departed from playing the title character. Enter Val Kilmer.

Luckily for fans of Jim Carrey (who isn’t?), he’s once again playing a hilariously evil villain in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. The upcoming sequel will see him reprise that role , complete with an oversized mustache to twirl. I have to wonder how much his time as Riddler affected the process in creating a live-action version of Dr. Robotnik.

As for The Batman, that movie will be in theaters before we know it, complete with Paul Dano’s Riddler. Fans are definitely eager to see the movie’s release, especially since Matt Reeves has plans for a spinoff show for HBO Max. We’ll just have to wait and see if the villain survives the movie, and is able to return to the screen.