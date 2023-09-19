DC Fan Art Transforms Timothée Chalamet Into Robin, And I’m Sold

The DC Universe has been full of peaks and valleys since its inception, with plenty of changes behind the scenes including James Gunn becoming the new co-CEO . He and Peter Safran are crafting a new shared universe, and there are countless questions about what this might include. The first phase of projects is titled Gods and Monsters and includes The Brave and The Bold, which is expected to be a story about Batman and his sidekick/son Robin. Some epic DC fan art transformed Timothée Chalamet into Robin, and I’m sold.

Actor Timothée Chalamet has become a bankable movie star over the last few years, thanks to high profile projects like Dune. DC fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for Robin to finally join the DCU, and the Little Women actor has been a popular choice to play the Boy Wonder. Now we can see what he’d look like suited up, thanks to fan art on Instagram . Check it out below:

A post shared by Buffy2ville (@buffy2ville) A photo posted by on

I mean, how cool is that? Chalamet looks totally badass as Robin in this image, partly thanks to the epic suit he’s wearing as the DC hero. It remains to be seen how the character will be brought to life in live-action, but this fan design offers one super effective option. But fans will just have to wait until the studio reveals more about it plans for the future.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist who goes by the name Buffy2ville. They’ve got thousands of followers on social media thanks to epic renderings of DC characters like Superman, Riddler, and (of course) Batman. But we’ll have to see how long it takes Warner Bros. to find an official Robin actor, and if Chalamet is on the list.

While The Brave and The Bold will definitely feature the Robin named Damian Wayne, there’s the opportunity for another Boy Wonder to appear on the big screen. Namely through Matt Reeves’ The Batman franchise, which is set outside of the main DCU . In fact, there are already theories about Robin’s possible entrance into the universe.

It would definitely turn heads if Timothée Chalamet was cast as a live-action Robin. He’s become a household name, and his work in the Dune movies proved he’s capable of action sequences. He’s also got the younger look that would work bringing the DC hero to life. So he seems like a great choice to play Robin, either in The Batman 2 or The Brave and The Bold.