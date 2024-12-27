The Batman: Part II Has Been Hit With Yet Another Big Delay, And The DCU’s The Brave And The Bold Hasn’t Escaped Unscathed Either

DC Comics fans who are passionate about a certain Caped Crusaders are in luck, as there are two live-action, unconnected upcoming Batman movies on the horizon. In one corner, we have The Batman: Part II, i.e. the return of Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, whom we met back in March 2022. In another corner, we have The Brave and the Bold, which will introduce the Batman who lives in the new DC Universe. Unfortunately, there’s bad news that’s come in concerning both these upcoming DC movies, starting with Part II being hit with yet another big delay.

The Batman: Part II Won’t Come Out Until Late 2027

Before today, the plan had been for The Batman: Part II to be released on October 2, 2026, but that’s been thrown out the proverbial window. Warner Bros. Pictures announced a series of scheduling changes today, and included among them is the sequel being pushed to October 1, 2027. Part II’s previous release date has now been taken by the untitled Tom Cruise-led movie that’s being directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu. Mickey 17, another Robert Pattinson-starring movie, has also been moved to March 7, 2025, while the Ryan Coogler-directed Sinners, which re-teams him with Michael B. Jordan, has vacated that same March date for an April 18, 2025 premiere instead.

As reported by Deadline, The Batman: Part II isn’t expected to begin filming until late summer 2025, and given how many visual effects will be necessary for the sequel, that meant a 2026 release was no longer feasible. So now roughly five and a half years will pass between the release of The Batman and Part II, a sizable increase from the four years that passed between The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. Still, if the end result is an exceptional product that potentially exceeds the quality of The Batman, hopefully we can all agree that this lengthy wait will be worth it.

The Brave And The Bold Is An Even Longer Ways Off

When the DC Universe was unveiled in early 2023, The Brave the Bold was part of the opening slate, with this Batman movie set to follow the shared continuity’s Bruce Wayne teaming up with his son Damian, who will be Robin. Last month, James Gunn, who co-runs DC Studios with Peter Safran, said it could take a while for The Brave and the Bold to be made, and now Andy Muschietti, who was announced to be directing the feature in June 2023, has confirmed it’s quite a ways off. Here’s what he said while appearing on the podcast California Secreta (translated by Everything_DCU):

The Batman project has been postponed a little bit, so I might do another film before that.

Now granted, The Batman: Part II’s new release date doesn’t technically directly impact The Brave and the Bold, but as our own Sean O’Connell was worried about back in March when the push to 2026 was announced, the sequel’s latest delay surely spells bad news for the DC Universe project. With Part II not coming out until late 2027, and assuming DC Studios wants a few years to pass between it and The Brave and the Bold, that means that the latter now likely won’t come out until 2030 at the earliest.

However, there is a glimmer of hope: we may not necessarily have to wait that long to meet the DCU’s Batman. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Mike Flanagan is writing a Clayface movie that will be set in the DCU and comes out on September 11, 2026. Since Clayface is one of Batman’s most notable enemies, perhaps that means he could show up in this project, whether it be in a supporting role or even just a cameo.

So yeah, no matter which way you cut it, it’ll be a while until Batman is on the big screen. Fortunately, if you have a Max subscription, there’s no shortage of movies and TV shows starring Gotham City’s Dark Knight you can stream while we wait for more news about The Batman: Part II and The Brave and the Bold.