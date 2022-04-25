Funny The Batman Deepfake Replaces Robert Pattinson With Adam West

Bruce Wayne is one of the most popular comic book heroes of all time, so there have been a number of Batman movies arriving over the years. The latest of these is Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which is set outside of the main DCEU. A funny Batman deepfake has replaced Robert Pattinson with Adam West, and I can’t look away.

While a number of notable actors have played Bruce Wayne/Batman in live-action, Adam West was the first actor to have that honor in the beloved TV series and accompanying 1966 movie. With The Batman offering a new take on Gotham City and its denizens, a video has been going around Reddit with West replacing Robert Pattison in the title role. Check it out for yourself below, and try not to laugh:

I mean, how funny is that? The jokes in the video start immediately, with the logo from Adam West’s Batman show serving as Jeffrey Wright’s Bat-signal. That’s only the tip of the iceberg, as things get out of hand and cartoonish from there– especially where The Batman’s brutal action is concerned.

After Adam West’s Batman appears in this clip, things really go bonkers. The late actor’s voice can be heard instead of Robert Pattinson, where he threatens various Gotham City thugs with violence. Although said violence is accompanied with campy effects like “Pap!” and “Zoc!” just like both the comics and West’s tenure as the Caped Crusader. Batman’s use of a taser was particularly funny, as the otherwise brutal sequence was made funny and cartoonish.

Fans of the original 1966 Batman show and movies will be pleased to see a number of references included in this remixed trailer for The Batman. We see Adam West’s character trying to get rid of a bomb, in what was perhaps the movie’s most iocnic sequences. What’s more, Penguin actor Burgess Meredith was edited over Colin Farrell’s to delightful results. Classic Riddler actor Frank Gorshin also replaces Paul Dano in the deepfake.

Overall the deepfake work in this The Batman clip is pretty impressive, especially close ups from scenes that were formerly shared between Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson. She even touches Adam West’s cowled face, and it looks rather convincing. No wonder there’s some concerns about the negative effects of this type of technology.

The Batman had a strong run at the box office, and critics responded well to Matt Reeves’ vision for Gotham City. And the filmmaker clearly has plenty more ideas for his burgeoning franchise, starting with a spinoff on HBO Max . Fans are hoping that a movie sequel is greenlit sooner rather than later, especially given the inclusion of Barry Keoghan’s Joker .