Gotham’s Series Finale Finally Showed Batman, And The Executive Producer Explained What Was ‘Frustrating’ About The Episode’s Batsuit
Fans waited a long time for this moment.
Although Bruce Wayne was one of the main characters on Gotham for the entirety of its five-season run, it was only in the final seconds of the Fox series that fans finally saw David Mazouz’s version of the character actually suited up as Batman. Even then, the superhero’s name was never said in the series finale, titled “The Beginning…”, with the closest coming to when Robin Lord Taylor’s Penguin referred to his new adversary as a “man dressed like a bat.” However, the bigger issue for Gotham executive producer John Stephens on the Dark Knight’s long-awaited arrival was the “frustrating” way the Batsuit was handled.
In an oral history published by IGN for the 10th anniversary of Gotham’s premiere, Stephens and Mazouz recalled how the latter was never actually suited up as Batman in the final episode, with his face instead being superimposed with CGI over a stunt double who was wearing the costume. While discussing Gotham’s series finale, Stephens talked about the headache that popped up with the Batsuit, saying:
He’s right that the Gotham production team would have had a much easier time if they’d been able to borrow one of the Batsuits worn by actors like Michael Keaton and Christian Bale. After all, although David Mazouz’s Batman was dealing with criminals like Penguin, Riddler and Jeremiah Valeska throughout the Gotham series finale, he was never directly shown until the very end. The Batsuit only needed to properly shown in the final shot when the costumed Bruce was standing on the rooftop looking down at James Gordon, Alfred Pennyworth and Harvey Bullock on the top of GCPD headquarters. So with the actor standing perfectly still, there wouldn’t have been any danger of damaging an existing Batsuit.
That ultimately wasn’t in the cards, and as John Stephens pointed out, making a brand-new Batsuit wasn’t cheap. David Mazouz mentioned that as well, although he did note there was one perk that came with creating a Batsuit specifically for Gotham. As the actor recalled:
Given that Gotham was always intended to end with Batman’s first appearance, fans of the series will have to imagine how the costumed exploits of this Bruce Wayne ended up unfolding. But, as has been the case for a long time now, one doesn’t need to look far to witness a live-action Batman instilling fear into the hearts of criminals. Robert Pattinson brought Bruce Wayne to life in The Batman and will reprise the role in 2026’s The Batman: Part II. Additionally, the DC Universe’s Batman will be introduced at a yet-to-be-revealed date in The Brave and the Bold, which will pair this Bruce with his son Damian, who’s fighting by his side as Robin.
If you’re interested in revisiting Gotham or perhaps watching it for the first time, all you need is a Max subscription to stream its five seasons. Otherwise, continue visiting CinemaBlend for news on upcoming DC movies and upcoming DC TV shows.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.