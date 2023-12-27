James Gunn Debunks The Batman 2 Rumor About Possible Villains Facing Robert Pattinson

It's no secret that comic book movies are everywhere, with that trend showing no signs of slowing down. While new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are forming a new shared universe, a few of the upcoming DC movies are not set within that timeline. Chief among them is The Batman's sequel, which will return us to Matt Reeves' take on Gotham City. And Gunn recently debunked a rumor about that blockbuster, specifically related to the villains Robert Pattinson might be facing off against.

What we know about The Batman Part II is limited, with the studio largely keeping its cards close to the chest for the foreseeable future. But following the positive reviews of The Batman, fans are eager for any information about what Matt Reeves and company have planned. Recently a report began circulating claiming the sequel's villains include Professor Pyg, Scarecrow, Clayface, and Hush. Gunn posted on Threads, offering a short and to-the-point response to this chatter. As he put it,

Nope. Totally made up.

Well, he certainly didn't mince his words. James Gunn has personally debunked this rumor about The Batman's quartet of villains, with the account who shared it on threads taking their post down. But the Guardians filmmaker's response will live on, and will no doubt circulate around online.

Since jumping from Twitter to threads, James Gunn has been super active on the new social media outlet. Gunn has been consistently debunking rumors which are circulating about the new DCU, as well as projects he's personally behind the camera for. And smart money says this is going to happen quite a bit given his new role in the studio.

Both The Batman Part II and Joker: Folie à Deux are set outside of the DC shared universe, which will begin fresh with Gods and Monsters, the first project of which is Gunn's Superman: Legacy.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Of course, the world of The Batman will first expand thanks to Colin Farrell's upcoming Penguin show, which will be available soon for those with a Max subscription. After that we'll finally be back to the movies with The Batman Part II, where all the rumors and chatter will come to a head.

The DC world is in a state of flux right now. The final installment of the DCEU as we know it came with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which struggled to perform at the box office. This is at least partly thanks to the new shared universe being formed by Gunn and Safran that will bring new version of iconic heroes like Superman to the big screen. But it seems like The Batman franchise will continue to be set in its own world, opening up the narrative possibilities for Matt Reeves and company.

The Batman Part II is currently expected to arrive in theaters on October 3, 2025. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.