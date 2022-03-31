Jeff Goldblum Dressed Up As Joker, And Now I Want To See Him Play The Batman Villain

It’s no secret that superhero movies are everywhere, with various studios creating their own cinematic universe. Given the massive popularity of DC’s Batman, Gotham City and its denizens have been adapted for film a number of times. Jurassic Park icon Jeff Goldlbum recently dressed up as The Joker, and now I want to see him play the Batman villain.

A number of actors have played the Clown Prince of Crime over the years, the most recent examples being Jared Leto , Joaquin Phoenix and Barry Keoghan. But fans are always theorizing about who else could play the iconic villain, and now Jeff Goldblum is in those conversation thanks to an image he shared on Instagram . Check it out below,

Honestly, sign me up. While we’ve seen a variety of different Jokers over the year, Jeff Goldblum definitely has the unique POV that would make for a great Mr. J. It remains to be seen if he’ll ever get the chance to actually play the DC villain, but life finds a way…

The above image comes to us from Jeff Goldblum’s personal Instagram account, and is sure to circulate online. Rather than dressing up as Joker for a screen test or audition, the Thor: Ragnarok actor was in costume for a family birthday party. That party just happened to be the day before the Academy Awards, which Goldblum was also present for. But now I can’t stop imagining Goldblum in the role.

Given just how iconic Joker is in DC lore, every actor who has inherited the character has a ton of pressure from the generations of Batman fans out there. But that hasn’t stopped a ton of actors from stepping into the role for the small and silver screens. And with Warner Bros. producing content both outside and within the DCEU proper, this trend isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Just look at Matt Reeves’ latest blockbuster The Batman.

Prior to The Batman releasing, fans were already theorizing about who might play Joker in a potential sequel. Some wanted to see a crossover happen with Joaquin Phoenix from Joker. Others thought that the great Willem Dafoe would make a great version of the villain. But in the end, Matt Reeves had his own plans for Batman’s nemesis, with Barry Keoghan having a brief scene as the character. That role was expanded thanks to a deleted scene , which set the internet buzzing.

While Jeff Goldblum might not be playing The Joker, he’s keeping busy with a number of highly anticipated movie projects. We’re just months away from the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, which will see him reunite with Jurassic co-stars Laura Dern and Sam Neill. He’s also expected to have a role in Thor: Love and Thunder, reprising his character The Grandmaster.