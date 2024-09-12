Is Matt Reeves' The Batman Trilogy Still Moving Forward As Planned? The Director Shares An Update

While the new DC Universe franchise is planning on introducing its own Batman in the upcoming DC movie The Brave and the Bold, Robert Pattinson’s version of the Caped Crusader still has a bright future ahead of him. Following The Batman’s release in 2022, 2026’s The Batman: Part II will see this take on Gotham City’s vigilante taking center stage again. Director and co-writer Matt Reeves said years back that he intended for this Batman saga to unfold as a trilogy, and while there have been some tweaks to this corner of the DC multiverse along the way, he has confirmed that’s still the “plan.”

Reeves provided this update to Collider, saying that what’s coming up is “sticking very closely to the path we envisioned.” This comes after fans have wondered if the release of The Penguin miseries, which will be streamable with a Max subscription, resulted in the filmmaker needing to change the prior plan he mapped out. As he explained:

Things kind of shifted. So, when we came up with the idea to do The Penguin , that was something where I had always intended to continue Penguin's story, and wanted to tell this story of his beginning of rise to power. Because we know that he's introduced in The Batman as a kind of mid-level, sort of overlooked, mocked figure, who's not yet in anyone's eyes the kingpin we come to know him as in the lore. And so, that was deliberate because I wanted— whereas it wasn't Batman's origin story, I wanted the origin stories of these other characters, of the Rogues Gallery and that story was originally going to be the entrée into the next movie.

