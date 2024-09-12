Is Matt Reeves' The Batman Trilogy Still Moving Forward As Planned? The Director Shares An Update
Where do this stand with this Batman saga?
While the new DC Universe franchise is planning on introducing its own Batman in the upcoming DC movie The Brave and the Bold, Robert Pattinson’s version of the Caped Crusader still has a bright future ahead of him. Following The Batman’s release in 2022, 2026’s The Batman: Part II will see this take on Gotham City’s vigilante taking center stage again. Director and co-writer Matt Reeves said years back that he intended for this Batman saga to unfold as a trilogy, and while there have been some tweaks to this corner of the DC multiverse along the way, he has confirmed that’s still the “plan.”
Reeves provided this update to Collider, saying that what’s coming up is “sticking very closely to the path we envisioned.” This comes after fans have wondered if the release of The Penguin miseries, which will be streamable with a Max subscription, resulted in the filmmaker needing to change the prior plan he mapped out. As he explained:
More to come...
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.