I Didn't Love The Batman, Why The Penguin Has Me Actually Invested In Matt Reeves' Sequel

The comic book genre has been dominating the entertainment industry for years, with a number of shared universes currently battling for box office supremacy. But some franchises have stood outside of those confines, including Matt Reeves' The Batman, which is set apart from the old DCEU or the new DCU. I personally didn't love The Batman, but here's why The Penguin has me actually invested in Matt Reeves' sequel.

What we know about The Batman: Part II is limited, but fans can return to that take on Gotham City via the new spinoff series The Penguin. Available to stream for those with a Max subscription, the series follows up with the city directly after The Batman's ending, and focuses on organized crime connected to Colin Farrell's title character. I have personally been hooked since Day 1, but The Penguin has just gotten better as the season goes on. And I have to give it credit for getting me excited for what's going to come next on the big screen... especially if we get to see any of the show's characters cross over.

The Batman's long runtime and pacing were a big part of the reason why I originally failed to connect with Matt Reeves' movie when it arrived in 2022. But having the story of this particular Gotham City expanded into a full blown series is what helps make it The Penguin such a rich and thrilling ride. This universe needs the time to be with its characters, which is why the medium of television works so well.

Colin Farrell offers an outstanding performance as Oswald Cobblepot, but The Penguin's supporting cast also help to make it such an excellent series. In particular Cristin Milioti, whose Episode 4 performance as Sofia Falcone is Emmy worthy in my opinion.

(Image credit: Macall Polay/HBO)

In some ways it feels like The Penguin is DC's take on The Sopranos, and I absolutely mean that as a compliment. But while Tony's mother Livia is a nagging villain throughout her time on the series, Oz's mother Francis has a much more loving and complicated relationship with the show's protagonist. This (along with his mentorship with Victor) adds another level of heart to Farrell's Penguin, despite the atrocities we see him commit onscreen. And the television format allows Oswald's history and inner psyche to reveal itself organically.

The Penguin hasn't finished its season yet, and I can only assume that there are going to be some big character deaths. But I'm really hoping that we get to see Sofia in particular make it to the big screen in a project like The Batman: Part II. Or maybe Francis or Victor will show up in a scene with Oz? Only time will tell, but I'm officially invested in the upcoming DC movie.

The Penguin airs new episodes Sundays on HBO and streaming on Max, and The Batman: Part II is expected to arrive October 2nd, 2026. While we wait, check the 2025 movie release dates.