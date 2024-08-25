I Rewatched The Batman For The First Time In A While. Why It Has Me Hyped For Colin Farrell’s The Penguin

Matt Reeves’ The Batman offers an updated cinematic take on DC Comics’ Dark Knight. The Cloverfield helmer’s story is set during Bruce Wayne’s second year as a costumed vigilante and details his first encounters with characters like Selina Kyle (Catwoman) and Edward Nashton (The Riddler). Wayne also crosses paths with Oswald Cobblepot a.k.a. The Penguin. The eccentric gangster, who’s played by Colin Farrell, is a standout, and that’s why a Penguin spinoff series is on the way – with Reeves on board as an EP. I’ve been excited about the show for a while but, now, I’m even more hyped after rewatching the film that birthed it.

I saw The Batman when it hit theaters over two years ago. I enjoyed the film and, after it began streaming shortly after its release, I watched it again. Just recently, I streamed it once more with my sister for the first time in a while, which was a lot of fun. While I knew why I loved the movie upon those early viewings, I was really able to analyze those elements this time around. And, after pondering those factors, I became more excited about the upcoming small-screen offshoot. With that, I’ll explain why the movie now has me more excited for the show.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Batman Universe’s Aesthetic Is So Unique

I’m not quite sure how Matt Reeves has done it, but he’s managed to establish a vibe and feel for his Batman universe that differs from past continuities that have been showcased on the big screen. Tim Burton’s vision for the Caped Crusader’s world is very stylized, and the late Joel Schumacher only amps up the camp with his two films. Conversely, Christopher Nolan offers up a more grounded take on the hero’s stomping grounds, making the fictional Gotham City feel a bit more tangible. The aforementioned approaches have their merits, though I’d argue that Reeves found the happy medium.

The uniqueness of The Batman’s version of Gotham City (which is really a combination of UK cities and towns as well as Chicago) is actually quite amazing. On the one hand, it’s grounded enough that I buy that it’s a real city located somewhere in the United States. But, on the other hand, it’s unlike any other metropolis that I’ve ever seen on the big screen. The somewhat grimy and lived-in nature of this world also feels natural and never gratuitous. All in all, there’s a freshness to the “Reeves-verse,” which is why I can’t wait to revisit it via the spinoff show.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Gotham City Is Submerged, And That’ll Change Up The Dynamics Of The Location

Matt Reeves’ 2022 superhero film features a bombastic third act that greatly changes the status quo in Gotham. At the end of The Batman, Edward Nashton blows up the city’s seawall, and that ultimately causes it to flood. The sight of the famed city being covered with water is surreal, to say the least. When I watched the movie, I began thinking about what kind of ramifications the flooding would have moving forward, and it looks like fans will get a taste of that in the Colin Farrell-led miniseries.

The Penguin trailer not only teased the further adventures of the eponymous mob enforcer. It also provided a glimpse at how Gotham’s citizens are handling living in a city that’s been engulfed in water. Based on the footage, Oswald is frustrated with the damage, as he does take pride in his hometown. I’m interested in seeing how Oz and the people in his orbit contend with the state of the city. Of course, this is Cobblepot’s story, and I can’t wait to watch how he grapples with the situation.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Batman Offers A Nuanced Portrayal Of The Mob

Gangsters and mob bosses are practically baked into the Batman mythos, and it goes without saying that the War for the Planet of the Apes director goes all in on that. His movie quickly establishes the criminal underworld in the city the Caped Crusader defends. At the top of the food chain is Carmine Falcone (effortlessly played by John Turturro), who rules Gotham with an iron fist. What’s so great about Falcone and his associates is that none of them feel like caricatures, and the decisions they make feel logical.

So I’m more than excited to see that criminal underworld expanded upon by way of the Oz-centered show. Everything that’s been said about and shown from the series thus far suggests that audiences are going to get an in-depth look at Gotham’s mafia. And due to Carmine Falcone’s death in The Batman, there’s a power vacuum, which means just about every mafioso in the city is going to try to stake their claim. That makes the situation much more dangerous for Oz – and much more exciting for us, the viewers.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Matt Reeves And Co. Have Unique Takes On Classic Characters

An aspect of The Batman that’s truly refreshing is the approach that Matt Reeves and his collaborators take when approaching the main characters. Their versions of Bruce Wayne, Alfred Pennyworth, Selina Kyle and Carmine Falcone are impeccable. What’s so great about these iterations of the World’s Greatest Detective and those in his orbit is that they feel fresh but also true to their comic book counterparts. Yes, this continuity’s version of Oswald Cobblepot is a far cry from the top-hat, monocle-wearing baddie from the comics, yet he’s still entertaining and more than fits into this world.

With all of that in mind, the prospect of seeing more notable characters from the Dark Knight mythos on The Penguin is very exciting. I’m particularly pumped to see Cristin Milioti’s Sofia Falcone a.k.a. Hangman, who, based on the trailers, looks absolutely unhinged. Her brother, Alberto (played by Michael Zegen), should be an interesting piece of this story, too.

And fans can’t forget that they’re finally going to meet the often-mentioned (and currently jailed) Salvatore Maroni, who’s being portrayed by the incomparable Clancy Brown. Ultimately, if Mr. Reeves and co.’s prior work is any indication, then fans are in for some compelling takes on these classic antagonists.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Colin Farrell’s Complex Performance Is So Mesmerizing

I’d be lying if I said Colin Farrell was the first actor that came to mind when I thought about Oswald Cobblepot. However, after I first saw him in that makeup and heard him utter the phrase “take it easy, sweetheart” right to the Caped Crusader’s face, I was sold. And, of course, when I saw Farrell’s performance in its entirety in the Batman flick, I was truly captivated. While Farrell definitely chews the scenery, he also portrays Oz’s arrogance, bad temper, insecurities and humorously weasley tendencies to perfection.

Oz’s spinoff series is going to give the character the space to further develop. Part of that will happen due to the writers and producers putting the character in different spaces with different faces. For instance, he'll rub shoulders with Sofia and Alberto Falcone and Salvatore Maroni. By the looks of it, Oswald will also take on a mentor-like role to his teenage driver, Victor Aguilar (Rhenzy Feliz), which would allow audiences to see another side of him. And don’t even get me started on what we might learn from Oz’s interactions with his unstable mother, Francis Cobb (Deirdre O'Connell).

Colin Farrell recently defended himself for being cast as Penguin but, personally, I don’t even think that’s necessary. Through his work in The Batman, he more than proved that he’s worthy of following in the footsteps of former Cobblepot actors like Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito and Robin Lord Taylor. It’s because of Farrell’s stellar performance that I’m psyched to see how he builds on it using his much-deserved spinoff.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The Batman – Part II Is Going To Be Set Up

It’s well known at this point that The Batman – Part II is on the way and set to hit theaters in October 2026. After seeing the first film, I was immediately excited to see how the story would continue. Unfortunately, it’s going to be a while before Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne takes to the skies once more. That’s somewhat disappointing, given how hyped the end of that initial installment left me. So it’s a good thing that The Penguin will reportedly tee up the sequel.

Make no mistake, the show – which fits snuggly into the Bat timeline – is going to focus squarely on Oz. However, it’s likely that some breadcrumbs will be placed without the narrative that’ll set the stage for this franchise’s next big-screen installment. The bulk of that set-up would mostly likely take place at the end of this eight-episode limited series. While I don’t expect to see something like the reveal of the sequel’s big bad, we should, at the very least, establish what Cobblepot’s position will be in the movie.

The notion of seeing more of Oswald Cobblepot’s story has been exciting for me since the character’s show was first announced. But, now, I’m really glad I took some time to rewatch the movie that kicked off this new Bat franchise. If anything, I’m not only excited to revisit this continuity, but I also have a greater appreciation for it. Here’s hoping its next chapters are just as entertaining if not more so.

Fans will want to grab a Max subscription to see The Penguin when its premiere hits the streamer on September 19 at 9 p.m. ET amid the 2024 TV schedule. The show will also premiere on HBO on September 29 at 9 p.m. ET. In the meantime, you can prepare for the show by streaming The Batman on Max.