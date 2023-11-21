Now We Know When The Penguin TV Show Takes Place In The Batman's Timeline, And I Think It Sounds Perfect

Matt Reeves’ The Batman introduced viewers to a new take on Gotham City that’s set to be expanded upon in a sequel that’ll hit theaters in 2025. Before that though, fans will be able to return to this gritty continuity through The Penguin , a spinoff TV series . The small-screen drama will focus on Colin Farrell’s eponymous mob boss and his continued exploits in Gotham City. Specific details on the show are slim but, now, we know exactly where it fits into the overall timeline of this universe. And to me, its position couldn’t be more perfect.

For a little while, it’s been reported that The Penguin would pick up in the aftermath of Matt Reeves’ critically acclaimed superhero film. Empire Magazine , while previewing the highly anticipated 2024 TV schedule entry, further confirmed that piece of information. However, the news outlet also explained that the spinoff will pick up with Oswald Cobblepot only days after the events of the movie. The story will revolve around “Oz” navigating the criminal underworld in the aftermath of notorious gangster Carmine Falcone’s death. The report also included an exclusive photo, which shows Cobblepot decked out in a fresh suit, which could indicate that he’s trying to reinvent himself as a crime lord.

I have to say I really love the specific pocket of time that’s been chosen for this show. First off, I was already down for the notion of this tale picking up sometime after The Batman ’s ending . Admittedly, a prequel involving Oswald Cobblepot’s rise through the ranks of Gotham City’s criminal underworld could’ve made for an interesting case study. However, the idea of Oz having to pick up the pieces and re-evaluate his standing amid a power vacuum is far more compelling. More specifically though, the fact that we’re picking up with him only days after the events of the movie makes that even better. That ensures that the happenings of the flick are still going to be very fresh in his mind, and he’ll likely have to wrestle with the damage that’s been done.

More on Max Shows (Image credit: HBO) The Best Shows Streaming On Max Right Now

Amid all of that, what’s most exciting is the prospect of Colin Farrell getting to add even more layers to this complicated member of the Dark Knight’s rogues’ gallery. Colin Farrell’s version of the character has already proven a far cry from the monocle and top-hat wearing gentleman from the comics. Though this show won’t be a prequel, I do hope that more details on Cobblepot’s past will be divulged in order to give the audience a better understanding of how and why he turned to a life of crime. Whatever showrunner Lauren LeFranc and her fellow EPs have planned alongside Farrell and the rest of the Penguin cast though, I’m confident it’ll be entertaining.

The first trailer for The Penguin , which was released ahead of the Hollywood strikes, teased what looks like an ambitious production. Executive-produced by Matt Reeves, the series also has a formidable roster of actors in its ensemble. Joining Colin Farrell are Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone as well as Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni and Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone. Carmen Ejogo, Rhenzy Feliz, Theo Rossi and Michael Kelly are also amongst the list of talent that’s been assembled for this production.

With any luck, this show will not only be a great piece of storytelling to set the table for The Batman: Part II , which we know a little bit about . This production should also stand on its own and feature an engaging story set in a specific portion of the fictional universe. I’m more than ready to revisit Oz and explore the immediate aftermath of the 2022 movie and beyond.