Robert Pattinson’s Latest Comments About The Batman II’s Plot Have Me Seriously Hyped

While James Gunn’s DCU is finally about to get underway on the big screen with the release of Superman in just a few months, the upcoming DC movie a lot of fans are curious about is The Batman Part II. Despite the original movie’s success, the sequel has been a long time coming, and will still be a long time before we see it, but now that Robert Pattinson getting excited, so am I.

The Batman Part II has seen multiple release date delays, which seems to indicate the simple act of writing the movie was a more complicated task than we expected. Nobody seemed to know what the movie was actually going to be about, but speaking with Extra on the Mickey 17 red carpet Robert Pattinson revealed he finally knows what the movie will be about, and he’s quite excited to get to work on it. Pattinson said…

I know what it’s about now. Matt is a very careful writer. But I finally now know what it’s about, and it’s very cool. So I’m very excited.

Up to this point whenever anybody, from Pattinson to DC Studios co-head James Gunn were asked about The Batman Part II, they largely claimed ignorance. The script wasn’t done, so nobody knew what was going on. If Pattinson has now been brought in on what the new movie will be about, that means the script is either complete or very close to it.

The Batman Part II’s current release date is October 1, 2027, meaning the movie is more than two years away. At one point it was expected the film would be going into production early this year. Now it’s possible filming won’t actually commence until sometime next year, though seeing shooting commence later this year is also possible.

(Image credit: Warner Brothers)

Still, even though we’re years away from the film, it feels just a little bit more real now. Robert Pattinson knows what the plan which is a significant step forward for a movie that has only been taking stapes backward up to this point. If the wheels are finally turning, it's possible, though unlikely that The Batman Part II could even see its release date moved back up. WB probably wants the movie coming out as soon as possible.

Of course, while Robert Pattinson now knows what the plan is, it will likely be a long time before the rest of us know. While expectations have been that Barry Keoghan, who appeared as The Joker at the end of the last movie, would likely have a larger role in the sequel, it’s also been rumored we may not see a significant amount of him until The Batman Part III. Of course, considering how long the second movie has taken, there’s no telling when we’ll get around to the third.