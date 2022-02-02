Someone Combined Robert Pattinson’s Batman With The ‘90s Animated Series, And I Can’t Look Away

While there are countless superheroes across DC comics, Batman is definitely one of the most popular. He’s been adapted in a number of mediums over the years, including live-action movies, cartoons, and video games. Someone recently combined Robert Pattinson’s Batman with the ‘90s animated series , and I can’t look away.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is nearly in theaters, and is the latest of the Batman movies being released to audiences. Fans can’t wait to see the gritty take on Gotham City mythology, and what Robert Pattinson brings to the title character . Now we can see his suit in cartoon form, made in the style of Batman: The Animated Series. Check it out below,

I mean, how cool is that? The ‘90s Batman animated series has aged like fine wine, somehow remaining a part of pop culture these decades later. And it’s fun to imagine live-action versions of the Caped Crusader being made into cartoon form. Let’s break down what we’re being shown here.

The above post comes to us from the Instagram of artist Marcelo Millicay. They’ve amassed a few thousand followers on the social media platform, which is filled with DC fan art– many of which are made in the style of Batman: The Animated Series. Given the building anticipation for Matt Reeves’ upcoming blockbuster, this rendering definitely has the potential to go viral. We see the hero in his signature pose, complete with the animated series’ red sky. And Robert Pattinson’s suit looks pretty awesome.



The Batman has been a long time coming, but luckily that hasn’t stopped moviegoing audiences from getting excited about the superhero flick. While it sat in development hell for a number of years, Matt Reeves stayed the course and assembled a killer cast to occupy Gotham City. Unfortunately the pandemic caused another delay, as Robert Pattinson’s DC debut was pushed back another year.

Luckily, the wait is nearly over for The Batman. The mysterious blockbuster will arrive in theaters in a month’s time, debuting Matt Reeves' unique take on the iconic characters. And since the project isn’t connected to the main DCEU, the Planet of the Apes filmmaker should be able to make some bold narrative choices free of consequence.

While fans wait for The Batman to arrive, they’re already hoping and theorizing about plans for a possible sequel . Matt Reeves is bringing a spinoff series to HBO Max, so he seemingly has ideas for the future. And there are so many icons from Batman’s rogue gallery that he could include if another big screen blockbuster is ordered by the studio. Fingers crossed.