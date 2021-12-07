Kevin Conroy Is Returning For Batman: The Animated Series Follow-Up, And I Am 100% In

Batman: The Animated Series stands as one of the most beloved superhero TV shows, and the original voice actors are iconic to their roles. The stars have popped in other DC animated projects throughout the last three decades, and now, devoted fans’ wish for a return is coming true. A follow-up to the beloved series is in the works with original BTAS voice actor Kevin Conroy on board.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, original series Batman Kevin Conroy and Riddler voice actor John Glover announced the big news while at Los Angeles Comic Con. The Batman: The Animated Series follow-up will be a podcast, not another animated series as many fans hoped for. Along with the return of Conroy and Glover, original BTAS writer Alan Burnett is currently developing and writing the audio sequel. Conroy was enthusiastic about the progress by saying:

It’s a great script by Alan Burnett and it brings back the original cast.

Kevin Conroy seemed just as hyped for the original cast’s return as OG fans will be. LA Comic Con was filled with more exciting news as Conroy revealed original theme composer Danny Elfman is returning as well. So, it appears viewers will get to relive the series with familiar voices and other aspects from the original series.

The BTAS audio drama will have some competition from other Gotham City podcasts. There’s the HBO Max podcast Batman: The Audio Adventures with The Batman’s Jeffrey Wright voicing the Caped Crusader. Spotify is launching the podcast Batman Unburied with Black Panther’s Winston Duke as the Dark Knight. At least, the BTAS follow-up has the nostalgia factor on its side with the original voice actors attached.

While the podcast just entered development, it wouldn’t be the first series to tap into the Batman: The Animated Series legacy. BTAS creator Bruce Timm is currently working with J.J. Abrams and The Batman director Matt Reeves to develop the new animated series Batman: Caped Crusader. The animated series has been described as a “reimagining” of the DC superhero, much like the 1990s animated series. So, Batman will be ruling the television world once again.

These projects are just the tip of the Batman media blitz about to unfold. Of course, there’s Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which will be released on Mar. 4, 2022. There are several Batman-oriented projects in the works or filming, including Batgirl and a Gotham City PD television series. 1990s Batman film star Michael Keaton as well as Ben Affleck will pop up in The Flash, which arrives on Nov. 4, 2022. The next few years will give the Dark Knight the most visibility viewers have witnessed since the 1990s.

It is unknown if any other BTAS voice veterans like Mark Hamill and Adrienne Barbeau will return for the podcast series. As more information on the audio series comes out, check back with CinemaBlend for the latest developments.