The Batman’s Barry Keoghan Is Given A Classic Joker Look In Sequel Fan Art

Even before shared universes were commonplace, a number of Batman movies were produced and released in theaters. This trend continued with Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which told a new story outside of the main DCEU timeline. The movie also debuted Barry Keoghan’s take on The Joker, and he was given one of the villain’s classic looks in recent sequel fan art.

Throughout The Batman, Robert Pattinson’s title character interacted with the likes of Riddler, Penguin, and Catwoman. But fans were surprised when Joker had a brief role, setting up narrative seeds for a possible sequel. Thanks to fan art on Instagram we can see what he might look like as the Clown Prince of Crime if Warner Bros. moves forward with the burgeoning franchise. Check it out below.

I mean, how cool is that? While we saw Joker behind bars in The Batman, fans are hoping to see Barry Keoghan in a more traditional costume for a possible sequel project. And the traditional purple suit and green shirt combination would definitely be thrilling for the generations of Bat-fans out there. We’ll just have to see exactly what filmmaker Matt Reeves has up his sleeve.

Joker only had one brief scene in the theatrical cut of The Batman, but it was definitely exciting to see Eternals star Barry Keoghan go from Marvel to DC for the sequence. He was in Arkham Asylum, revealing that Mr. J already has a relationship with Robert Pattinson’s take on Batman. What’s more, he seemed to make quick friends with Paul Dano’s take on Riddler , which could be a truly deadly combination if/when they escape.

A few weeks after The Batman hit theaters, a deleted scene featuring Barry Keoghan’s Joker was released online. In it we saw him interact with Batman early in the movie’s runtime, with the Dark Knight hoping to get information about Riddler. The two characters’ relationship was tense as expected, and Matt Reeves has already teased bits of his vision for the beloved DC antagonist .

As a reminder, you can check out that additional scene from The Batman below. We see much more of Barry Keoghan’s scarred appearance, although Matt Reeves and company are definitely keeping their cards close to the chest.

For now, Warner Bros. hasn’t officially confirmed that a sequel to The Batman is on its way. But the movie was a critical and box office success, which should help its chances of getting a big screen follow-up. For his part, Matt Reeves is already expanding his take on Gotham City with a Penguin spinoff on HBO Max .