We Need To Talk About The Inherent Queerness Of 1997's Batman And Robin

While superhero movies are everywhere thanks to the various cinematic universes in play, there was a time when they were big risks for the studio. Given how popular the Caped Crusader is, fans spent years watching Batman movies in order, including the franchise that ran through the '90s (which is streaming with a Max subscription). And while it's usually listed lower when ranking the Batman movies, Joel Schumacher's 1997 movie Batman& Robin is campy fun that I've always loved. But we need to talk about the queerness of this comic book flick.

To be clear, there aren't any LGBTQ+ characters or storyline in this movie. But there are various elements of it that feel inherently queer. And speaking as a nerdy kid from the '90s, I'm not the only one of my peers who shares the same connection to Joel Schumacher's delightfully bonkers classic. So without further ado, here are the biggest moments that have made Batman & Robin into a queer cult classic.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Chris O'Donnell, especially after kissing Poison Ivy

For many LGBTQ+ kids who grew up in the '90s, Chris O'Donnell was a major heartthrob, one who some queer fans have claimed as their gay awakening. He had (and still has) extremely handsome features, and was the dreamy bad boy of the franchise.

In Batman & Robin he spent way more time suited up as a bonafide hero, although he did clash with George Clooney's Bruce Wayne from time to time-- primarily about their shared attraction to Uma Thurman's villainous Poison Ivy. This plot point boils over in the movie's final act, where Robin eventually goes to Ivy's lair because her pheromones are so strong. The two kiss, which should kill the young hero... if he weren't wearing latex over his lips.

The after affects of said kiss, and the image of O'Donnell peeling off his rubber lips (which are essentially... condoms?) has been cemented on the memory of countless queer millennials who grew up watching the Batman franchise. And that's before he continued his career as a dreamboat in Grey's Anatomy and NCIS: Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Uma Thurman is in drag, including a burlesque number.

Perhaps the most queer-coded thing about Batman & Robin is Uma Thurman's truly iconic take on Poison Ivy. Let's be very clear: the Kill Bill actress is doing drag in this role. She's got her eyebrows blocked, with new ones drawn on and a Divine-inspired large eye shape. She's truly chewing the scenery throughout the movie, and her line deliveries are over the top and completely campy. I mean, who can forget her fight with Alicia Silverstone's Batgirl, where she famously declared:

As I told Lady Fries when I pulled her plug, this is a one woman show.

Late filmmaker Joel Schumacher was an openly gay man himself, so I can only imagine that the costuming and overall direction for Poison Ivy was purposeful in Batman & Robin. And nowhere does she feel like more of a drag queen than Uma Thurman's bonkers and iconic burlesque number, where she starts as a big purple gorilla and is eventually lifted by ripped muscle guys. If this wasn't a formative movie for you and you need a reminder, you can re-watch that sequence below:

Poison Ivy dances at party | Batman & Robin - YouTube Watch On

I mean, come on. If you weren't recreating this dance scene and doing all of Ivy's moves, were you even a closeted kid from the '90s? This striptease number didn't bring much to the plot of Batman & Robin, yet it remains one of the most iconic scenes from the 1997 blockbuster. I personally would love to know what kind of direction Uma Thurman was given by Schumacher about her performance the film. Both she and Arnold Schwarzenegger are over the top with their portrayals of Batman villains, although I have to say that Uma steals the movie as a whole thanks to her slinky, drag-infused take on Doctor Pamela Isley.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The infamous Bat-butts and nipples

Over the years Batman & Robin has synonymous with a few aspects of Joel Schumacher's vision for the film. One of these is George Clooney's open disdain for the project, including his performance as Bruce Wayne. Another is the truly wild costume design for Batman and Robin's signature super suits. The look changed for each installment of the franchise, but Batman & Robin made the bold swing of making them more anatomically correct. That includes the infamous Bat-nipples, as well as multiple close-up shots of the heroes' butts.

Giving the two title characters realistic-looking nipples was something that nobody was asking for, but they did end up being iconic... for the better or worse. Batman & Robin opens on the two heroes suiting up to fight crime in Gotham City. We're treated to close-up shots of their chest plates, utility belts, and spiked gauntlets. All that seems fine enough, but then we're given bonkers close up shots of both George Clooney and Chris O'Donnell's butt armor. This is yet another memory that is burned into the minds of '90s kids who were still discovering themselves and their sexuality.

The TV and film industry had a very long way to go regarding LGBTQ+ representation in the 1990s, but movies like Batman & Robin offered some queer-coded characters that young people could identify with... even if younger fans like myself originally didn't understand why we felt so strongly about the1997 DC flick. So while George Clooney and other members of the cast and crew might not love the film's legacy (although Clooney reprised his role recently for a cameo in Andy Muchietti's The Flash), Batman & Robin has had a lasting impression on queer kids who went to see the movie in theaters (or had their own VHS copy.) And since a gay director was at the heart of the movie, I have to assume that it was a purposeful gift to young LGBTQ+ fans. I only wish I could have thanked Joel Schumacher before his passing.

Batman & Robin is streaming now on Max, which is the home for all things DC. The Caped Crusader is expected to return to the big screen in The Batman Part II on October 2nd 2026. In the meantime, check out the 2025 movie release dates.