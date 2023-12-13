Will George Clooney Play Batman Again After The Flash? Here's His Honest Take

It's no secret that superhero movies are everywhere, with one of the most popular characters being Batman. As such, the Caped Crusader has been adapted for a film a number of times over the years. Three version of Bruce Wayne appeared in Andy Muschietti's The Flash, including a surprise cameo by George Clooney. So could Clooney appear in another upcoming DC movie as Gotham's Protector? Here's his honest thoughts.

Clooney played Bruce Wayne in Batman & Robin, which ended up being a campy blockbuster that failed to resonate with audiences the same way its predecessors did (although some folks still love Batman & Robin today). He was recently asked by THR if his surprise appearance in The Flash's ending was a one-time deal, and he responded saying:

Oh yeah. Somehow there were not a lot of requests for me to reprise my role as Batman, I don’t know why.

Well, there you have it. It sounds like his brief role in The Flash was the exception to the rule, and he likely won't be back as Bruce Wayne/ Batman anytime soon. Although since Clooney admitted his kids make fun of him for not being Batman, maybe the fandom can hold out hope that he changes his mind sometime in the future. Fingers crossed.

Clooney's role in The Flash was short, but definitely made an impact. After Barry Allen seemingly fixed the timeline by letting his mother die, he was shocked to see not Ben Affleck or Michael Keatons' Bruce Wayne, but a brand new one that looked like George Clooney. It was the movie's final twist, one that definitely got people talking.

While Batman & Robin fans were vindicated in this sequence, it did leave something else to be desired. Because the Up in The Air actor didn't suit up or appear as Batman, but was alter ego Bruce Wayne. And as such, we weren't treated to Clooney's infamous Bat-nipples.

It sounds like there are no plans for George Clooney to play Batman again, but some fans will likely hold out hope. After all, Gotham City continues to be an important setting in the film industry. We've got Matt Reeves' The Batman universe, as well as the new shared universe being formed by James Gunn and Peter Safran. The latter will begin with the first phase Gods and Monsters, and will presumably introduce a new Caped Crusader in The Brave and The Bold.

The next DC movie hitting theaters is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 20th, which will be the final installment in the DCEU as we know it. The new universe will kick off with James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, which is expected to arrive July 11th, 2025. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.