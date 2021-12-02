Would Batman Returns’ Danny DeVito Play Penguin Again? Here’s His Honest Answer

The connection between the Penguin and Danny DeVito has endured since he took on the role in 1992’s Batman Returns. Many fans of the film have wondered if DeVito will return as the grotesque psychopath. His co-star Michael Keaton will put on the cape and cowl once more in The Flash. So, of course, OG fans would want DeVito to come back as the DC supervillain. Three decades after the sequel’s release, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star revealed whether he’d become part of the DCEU.

The Penguin hasn’t been too far from the actor's mind. That connection led to Danny DeVito writing a comic story to celebrate the Batman foe’s 80th anniversary of his debut. So, the character still has a hold on DeVito to this day. The Jumanji: The Next Level star opened up to Forbes about whether he would take on the villain once again.

I feel like it's not out of the question that The Penguin will return someday, but this is all up to Tim, whether or not Tim wants to do this. I would say that could be in the cards because we ain't dead yet. We could do a continuation of what we had in the past because that was truly a brilliant movie. They afforded me that opportunity and I feel very grateful and would I like to revisit it? Why not! It was a really great moment in time for me.

Despite not being asked to participate in The Flash, Danny DeVito isn’t afraid to bring back the Red Triangle Circus to the big screen. It’s nice to know the actor still has a fondness for the Penguin as well as the 1992 sequel. His bizarre take on the villain left an impression on audiences that still holds a place in pop culture. Of course, fans may or may not see DeVito as the Penguin again if Tim Burton isn’t onboard. His approach came off as the opposite of Michael Keaton’s trip back to DC. It would be nice to see if DC’s multiverse strategy will bring the actor back at some point.

Of course, there’s no ill will between Danny DeVito and Keaton much like his take on Colin Farrell. When Farrell was announced as the Penguin in Matt Reeve’s The Batman, many OG Batman fans were unsure if the actor could top DeVito’s performance. The jury is still out as the film won’t arrive until 2022. The Matilda star has been nothing but supportive of Farrell’s take on the beloved supervillain. So, there can be more than one Penguin much like multiple Batmen and Jokers can exist.

Only time will tell if Danny DeVito’s Penguin rises again. Until then, you can read DeVito’s story in Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1, which is out now. If that isn’t enough, you can relive his take on the villain by watching Batman Returns on HBO Max.