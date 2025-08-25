How The WWE Is (Or Was) Involved With Raja Jackson's Brutal Attack On Unconscious Wrestler During Kick-Streamed Event

An independent wrestling show made major headlines over the weekend, but for all the wrong reasons. In what's becoming a story of increasing interest, Raja Jackson, son of former UFC fighter Rampage Jackson, is under investigation by the LAPD after an in-ring assault that hospitalized professional wrestler Syko Stu over the weekend.

It's a story that once again blurs the line between reality and fiction in pro wrestling, and perhaps unfortunate timing for the WWE, which recently leaned into promoting its Unreal series to those with a Netflix subscription. For those wondering how the professional wrestling organization is involved, here's what we know.

KNOKX Pro Wrestling Is (Or Was) A Part Of The WWE ID Program

KNOKX Pro Wrestling is one of many independent wrestling organizations that are part of the WWE ID Program. The goal of this initiative is that these organizations have the privilege of getting mentorship from the WWE, as well as developmental opportunities, should the right talent get noticed. KNOKX Pro Wrestling Academy was one of the five inaugural schools to be selected for the program, alongside Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory, Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave Academy, Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, and Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center.

While it seems that the WWE has no direct involvement in the event, the WWE ID logo is present, and past superstars from the company are involved in most of these schools. As such, the talent attached could get a better opportunity than wrestlers elsewhere to appear as an extra at an upcoming WWE event, or even the rub to eventually join NXT.

As of Monday afternoon, PWInsider noted that KNOKX Pro Wrestling removed all WWE ID branding from its social media and headers. It would seem the company has either severed ties, or is looking to distance itself from the situation as the situation involving Raja Jackson continues on the legal side. That said, nothing official has been announced as of this writing.

WWE Legend Rikishi Is A Trainer And Head Of Knokx Pro Wrestling Academy

In the case of KNOKX Pro Wrestling Academy, Rikishi is listed as a trainer and listed as a co-founder of the academy alongside Reno "Black Pearl" Anoa'i. Both are cousins of Roman Reigns, and of course, Rikishi is the father of Jimmy and Jey Uso. On the wrestling academy's official Facebook page, a statement was released about the situation:

First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being. What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith.

The incident was witnessed by spectators of all ages who were present in the audience, as well as watching via livestream. The statement continued:

This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.

KNOKX Pro Wrestling is one of the big schools in the WWE ID program, so it wasn't a great look for the company that a planned spot resulted in a wrestler being hospitalized after the other party viciously struck him while he was unconscious. With the relationship now potentially severed, it may have the WWE's top brass reconsidering how it handles its relationship with these indie outfits, or if it will extend invitations to its talent to join its factions or programming.

How Rampage Jackson Reacted To Raja Jackson's Attack

Rampage Jackson was a former professional fighter in the UFC, who then tried to get into acting with a role in The A-Team remake, and was even offered a role in an X-Men movie. Now, he seems to be into the world of livestreaming, and working specifically with Kick, similar to his son Raja. After watching the video of what occurred and potentially being brought up to speed on the situation, he released a statement about it on X:

I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in the ring,i thought it was apart of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, im deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened,but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery.I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.

It remains to be seen what legal consequences Raja Jackson may face following the altercation. While fans enjoy wild wrestling moments they don't expect, it was clear something was wrong when Jackson body slammed Syko Stu, real name Stuart Smith, and began hammering him with a barrage of blows. USA Today reported that the wrestler's family reported he's awake and talking, but had broken bones in his face and lost a lot of teeth.

We'll see how the situation unfolds as more information comes out, and if the WWE will mention what occurred at all. For now, it seems like it's quietly trying to distance itself, and we'll see if that distance is maintained as the situation continues to unfold.