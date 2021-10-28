Could Justice League Get A Sequel Not Directed By Zack Snyder? Here’s His Reaction

While superhero movies are very commonplace, none had the unprecedented life of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Fans campaigned for the Snyder Cut for years before the titular filmmaker was finally able to complete his four-hour vision for the project. He hasn’t been in contact with Warner Bros. since, so could Justice League get a sequel not helmed by Snyder? Here’s his reaction to that idea.

Prior to leaving the set of Justice League due to a family tragedy, Zack Snyder was on part three of a five-film narrative for the DCEU. Ultimately the movie was greatly changed by reshoots for the theatrical cut, and there’s been no indication that a Justice League sequel is coming anytime soon. Snyder was recently asked how he might feel if another filmmaker continued his story , responding with:

Oh gosh, I wouldn’t have thought of that. Listen, I loved making all those DC movies, and I love superheroes, and I love the genre. I’m very excited to see Matt [Reeves]’s Batman movie [The Batman], so that’s exciting. Something like that [though], I’m not sure.

While Warner Bros. doesn’t have any plans for Justice League 2, it seems that Zack Snyder wouldn’t be too pleased with another filmmaker continuing his story. After all, he had carefully crafted his vision for the past three movies; he didn’t even get paid for the time spent completing the Snyder Cut. Plus, fans would likely have a strong reaction to another director taking on the reigns.

Zack Snyder’s comments to GamesRadar show where the visionary filmmaker’s head is currently at regarding his work on Justice League. While he was able to finally complete and share his vision for the blockbuster, Snyder also had plans for two more movies. And it’s likely for this reason that he wouldn’t be too pleased for someone else to be in the director’s chair.

While Zack Snyder is eager to see other directors like Matt Reeves put their own spin on the title character of The Batman, that’s a story that’s disconnected to the years he spent within the DCEU. But having someone pick up where he left off in Justice League would be another situation. After all, we were just introduced to Martian Manhunter, and a second Knightmare teased the apocalyptic world to come.

As the titular filmmaker previously revealed, he hasn’t heard from Warner Bros. since Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released on HBO Max back in March. He’s gone on to create another action-packed franchise with Army of the Dead on Netflix, which will be expanded to a spinoff and sequel . We’ll just have to wait and see if he ever gets the chance to continue his DC story after Justice League.