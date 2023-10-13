DC Fan Art Transforms Timothée Chalamet Into Nightwing

Comic book movies have been dominating the film industry for years now, and there’s no indication that this is slowing down anytime soon. While the MCU keeps going strong, the DCU has been going through sweeping changes, thanks to new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran . There are countless questions about what’s coming in the new version of the shared universe, and which characters might be included in an upcoming DC movie . Some fan art has transformed Timothée Chalamet into Nightwing, and he looks pretty great.

A new DCU will begin with Superman: Legacy, kicking off the first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters . One of those movies is titled The Brave and The Bold, and will finally bring the Bat-family into the fun as it focuses on both Batman and Robin. So could a Nightwing appearance be coming down the line? It’s unclear, but fan art on Instagram showed what Chalamet could look like as the protector of Bludhaven. Check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? You can’t deny that the Dune star looks pretty awesome suited up in Nightwing’s signature costume and mask. While it’s unclear if/when Dick Grayson is going to appear on the big screen, James Gunn has a number of major names to possibly choose from. That includes Chalamet and more.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of an artist named Aaron whose handle is horrific heroes. He’s got over 7k followers on the social media outlet, thanks to epic renderings of DC superheroes, including fan casting. And after seeing how good the 27 year-old actor looks as Nightwing, I can understand why. For his part, Chalamet is seemingly open to playing Robin or another Batman sidekick on the big screen.

Timothée Chalamet has become a household name over the last few years, so he seems like a great choice to join the DC as a member of the Bat-Family. And he’s got experience with action now, thanks to his starring role in the Dune franchise. Unfortunately, Dune 2 was delayed due to the ongoing strikes, so we’ll have to wait a few extra months before seeing him kick ass on the big screen. Still, his schedule should be much more free once that sci-fi epic movie is released.

The larger Bat-family was noticeably missing throughout the DCEU, with the exception being that dead Robin armor we saw in Batman v Superman . And as such, fans would be thrilled if Nightwing joined the new shard universe. It’s unclear if that’ll happen, but the fact that we’ll be introduced to Robin Damian Wayne definitely seems like a good sign. Typically Damian is a replacement Robin after Dick Grayson grew up and became Nightwing. Fingers crossed.