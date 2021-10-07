Does Midnight Mass’ Mike Flanagan Still Want To Direct A Clayface Movie For DC? Here’s What He Says

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan is at the top of the horror genre game, with acclaimed projects extending to both TV and film. He most recently released Midnight Mass on Netflix, which has been trending for weeks on the streaming service. But does Flanagan still want to direct a Clayface movie for DC? Here’s the latest.

Warner Bros. has been moving forward with a number of DC-related projects, some of which are set outside of the main DCEU timeline. Mike Flanagan previously tried to make a superhero horror movie featuring Batman’s villain Clayface, to no avail. He was recently asked about this online, responding with:

They didn't bite on that one, though I'm ready to go anytime.

Do you hear that sound? It’s horror fans everywhere collectively cheering. Because with Warner Bros. already dipping its toes into horror-infused DC projects like Joker, it seems like the perfect opportunity to bring Mike Flanagan in for a Clayface movie. We’ll just have to see if his continued success on Netflix leaves time for this type of genre-defying flick.

Mike Flanagan’s comments about his possible DC future come from his personal Twitter account. A fan recently asked if his Clayface project was still in the works, where the filmmaker provided a somewhat disappointing answer. Still, he seems interested in bringing the project to life sometime down the line.

Fans of the horror genre have been enjoying Mike Flanagan’s acclaimed contributions for years, although he became a household name thanks to his recent terrifying projects on Netflix. Oculus was his first big theatrical release back in 2013, before streaming truly became a home for his terrifying vision. Because on Netflix he’s brought the movies Hush and Gerald’s Game, as well as iconic shows like The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and most recently Midnight Mass. He also helmed the Shining sequel Doctor Sleep starring Ewan McGregor.

Given this pedigree of horror projects, and Mike Flanagan’s unique ability to mix emotional stories with scares, he seems like the perfect filmmaker to bring a Clayface movie to life. The Batman villain has yet to be adapted for the big screen, and would no doubt bring myriad technical and VFX challenges. Still, the idea of mixing horror and DC seems like a winning combination.

Aside from his life battling the caped crusader in the comics, Clayface has been adapted via animation like the Batman animated series and video games like Arkham City. Most recently a comedic take on the villain was featured in the starring cast of Kaley Cuoco’s Harley Quinn cartoon.

Given the massive success of Todd Phillips’ Joker, a horror-infused Clayface movie by Mike Flanagan seems like another DC project that could polarize audiences. But there are still some fans holding out hope that Joaquin Phoenix will be back for a sequel . Regardless, it’s clear that Mike Flanagan’s contributions to the horror genre aren’t slowing down.