Eternals’ Kumail Nanjiani Jokes About Feeling ‘Goofy’ Filming His Superpowers

Eternals is the next big MCU movie and will introduce a new group of heroes to the mix in epic fashion. Chloé Zhao's Marvel debut is already looking like one of 2021’s biggest movies already, and its November 5th release date can’t come any sooner. The film star Kumail Nanjiani is set to play a significant part in the film and has some thoughts about his experience performing as a superhero. Nanjiani recently joked about feeling ‘goofy’ filming his Eternals superpowers.

Becoming a superhero in Hollywood doesn’t just mean looking the part. You also have to be able to act the part. Actors have to pretend they are doing things that are only going to be seen when the movie actually comes out. Kumail Nanjiani has some funny thoughts about feeling goofy while filming Eternals. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside his Eternals co-star Salma Hayek, Nanjiani joked about what it was like performing his powers, saying:

I got to work, and I was like, 'So, how do I shoot?' And she, Chloé, was like, 'Finger guns!' I was like, 'Chloé, that's so goofy,' and she's like, 'No, it's gotta be finger guns.' She's like, 'I promise it'll look cool,' and so I felt stupid for six months doing this every day, and then it looks pretty cool!

In the trailer for Eternals, you can see Kumail Nanjiani’s character Kingo uses energy beams of some sort. He described the process behind what it was like actually performing the moves required. Nanjiani asked director Chloé Zhao how he should shoot the blasts, and despite it sounding goofy to him, the Academy Award-winning director wanted finger guns. It has got to be a weird feeling pretending to shoot energy from your fingers, but the more MCU movies he does, the easier and less goofy it will be for the Silicon Valley alum

Kumail Nanjiani recently talked about what it’s like to be on set with an icon like Angelina Jolie and the crazy bomb scare that shut down production. The cast of Eternals is stacked and full of exciting actors and will be a great addition to the MCU and hopefully will play a significant part in the future.

Kumail Nanjiani got super swole for his part in the film, and he has recently talked about the weird effects getting swole had on him and his insecurities after his transformation. Nanjiani is also set to appear in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi show. He has talked about how Ewan McGregor ‘intimidated’ him on set by going full Star Wars mode. Nanjiani has come a long way from pure comedian to now starring in the MCU and a Star Wars show.

The Eternals will face a particular villain with a mysterious voice, and it will surely be vital to the MCU going forward, and it will be interesting to see how. The film will add even more to the cosmic side of the MCU, adding to what The Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Ragnarok, and Captain Marvel have established. Eternals will be epic, and will hopefully, we will get plenty more in the MCU from everyone involved.