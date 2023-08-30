It’s Bad News For The Flash In Its First Week Streaming, And I’m Sad For Michael Keaton’s Batman

The DC Universe is always keeping fans on our toes, thanks to twists behind the scenes as well as on the big screen. The DCU has new leadership with James Gunn and Peter Safran , but a number of movies were filmed before this change occurred. That includes Andy Muschietti’s The Flash , which ended up being a box office disappointment . But the movie’s got a new life via home release, and The Flash recently arrived on Max . It’s bad news for the movie in its first weekend streaming, and I’m sad for Michael Keaton’s Batman.

The Flash was a wild multiversal ride featuring a whopping three actors playing Bruce Wayne. Chief among them was Michael Keaton , who got his long-awaited return to the cowl. I personally had a great time watching the DC movie, and was hoping it would have a second life on streaming. But Deadline reports that Flash was seen by 1.1M US households during it’s first few days on Max. And that’s a downward trend compared to The Rock’s DC blockbuster Black Adam.

The numbers pulled by The Flash is down 8% to how Black Adam managed to pull 1.2M U.S. households upon its streaming release back in December. While both movies were box office disappointments, it should be interesting to see how these streaming lives affect any possible future in the new DCU.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

As previously mentioned, I actually really enjoyed The Flash when I watched it. And like so many people who watched Tim Burton’s original two Batman movies, I was psyched at seeing Michael Keaton return to the Dark Knight . And I’m really hoping that this isn’t the last time we see his Bruce Wayne come to life. Especially after how things went down with the scrapped Batgirl movie .

In addition to The Flash, Michael Keaton was also going to play Batman in the Batgirl movie opposite Leslie Grace. But Warner Bros. dropped the movie despite it being nearly completed, and it’s unclear if the public will ever get to see any of the footage. So between The Flash being a flop and Batgirl being dropped, Keaton’s second life as Batman isn’t going as planned. And I’m sure I’m not the only fan who is bummed.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are currently planning the next decade of DC projects, including TV, movies, and even video games. The first phase is titled Gods and Monsters , but the plans for Flash are a mystery. The Brave and The Bold will feature Batman and Robin, but it’s a mystery as to who is playing those heroes. Will we get another Keaton appearance? Only time will tell.