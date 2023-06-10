Katee Sackhoff Shares Thoughts On Not Returning To The Flash's Final Season As Amunet Black

The final season of The Flash saw many familiar faces return, including the much-missed Stephen Amell -- who played Oliver Queen. Unfortunately, not every fan-favorite character could return for the show's send-off season. That included original cast member Carlos Valdes, who couldn’t come back due to a scheduling conflict. Another actor that didn’t return was Katee Sackhoff, who portrayed the villainous Amunet Black in six episodes between 2017 and 2020. Now, the Mandalorian star is sharing her thoughts on the situation, and it turns out it wasn’t necessarily her choice.

Katee Sackhoff was a guest on ThePlaylist's Bingeworthy podcast, on she discussed her time on The Flash and how much fans seem to love Amunet Black. During the conversation, she admitted that she didn't get a call to return for the final season, and it sounds like she would've loved to have reprised her role as the supervillain one more time:

You know what – a lot of people love that character in 'The Flash.' I was really disappointed that I didn't get to go back and actually reprise that role. Obviously, someone over there didn't like me very much because I did everything short of getting down on bended knee. So, they did not want my character back again. So, I tried!

There’s no way of knowing exactly why Katee Sackhoff wasn’t asked back on The Flash, but it's possible that the season's shortened length played into it. Season 9 only had 13 episodes, as opposed to the usual 20+ that previous ones had. Realistically, there were only so many story ideas that the producers could fit into the final slate of episodes. Still, it's disappointing that fans didn’t get to see Amunet return one more time. Sackhoff, for her part, does seem to understand the exclusion as well:

There's just so many seasons and so many characters to wrap up that I think that you gotta be really discerning in what the story's gonna be moving forward, for sure.

It would've been fun to see Amunet Black again. I would've been particularly eager to get a glimpse at her reaction to Khione since she has history with Caitlin and Frost. Despite Superman & Lois not technically being canon in the Arrowverse, there’s always the possibility that the fan-favorite actress could reprise the villain on that series, depending on whether or not it gets renewed for another season. As of now, however, Amunet Black's journey is at an end, as The Flash officially wrapped up its run a couple of weeks ago.

As it stands, the role is arguably one of Katee Sackoff’s best performances. The metahuman -- whose real name is Leslie Jocoy -- used her magnetokinesis power to make herself one of Crystal City’s most ruthless crime bosses. Despite appearing in less than 10 episodes of the show, she definitely made an impression both on fans and the characters within the show itself. Though series devotees more than likely won't see Sackhoff play the character again, I suppose they can always formulate some cool fan fiction to gain some kind of closure.

Past seasons of The Flash are available to stream using a Netflix subscription