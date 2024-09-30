One Big Complaint Against Ezra Miller Has Been Withdrawn As The Actor's Break From Hollywood Continues

There was a time when Ezra Miller was on the rise in Hollywood, as following their early roles in movies like We Need to Talk About Kevin and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, their profile got a significant boost thanks to playing The Flash in the DC Extended Universe and Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts film series. However, at the beginning of this decade, Miller’s personal life became tainted by numerous controversies, leading to them withdrawing from Hollywood. However, one of the big complaints against the actor is no longer an issue, as the parents of Tokata Iron Iron Eyes are no longer accusing Miller of having groomed their daughter.

Back in 2022, Tokota’s parents filed legal documents alleging that after their then-12-year-old daughter became friends with Miller in 2016, when the actor was 23, Tokota dropped out of school to travel around with Miller. The parents also claimed in the documents that Miller “uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.”

Two years later, though, her parents have withdrawn these accusations and court filings against Miller, with her father, Chase Iron Eyes, writing on Instagram that this assessment had been made “based on information from a witness who then recanted and said nothing happened that they could infer anything inappropriate from.” He also wrote:

Now we are doing our level best to move on, to reconcile, to heal while remaining supportive as a father; as long as Tokata’s good we’re good.

As detailed in a report from The New York Post, Ezra Miller and Tokata Iron Eyes are now touring around the country in their band Hundred in the Hand, Where the former plays drums and the latter is the lead singer. Miller’s representative also told the publication that things between Miller and Toccata’s parents smoothed out after her parents “realized everything Tokata was saying about him being her friend was true,” adding that they are “best friends” and not romantically involved. This update follows a little over a year after the temporary protective order that was filed against Miller over their alleged harassment expired.

Ezra Miller was last seen on the big screen in The Flash, the third-to-last of the DC movies in order from the DCEU era, although they did not do any press for it. In fact, the actor has largely stayed out of the limelight as a result of these various controversies, which included them choking a woman at a bar in Iceland, being arrested multiple times in Hawaii and being charged with felony burglary. In August 2022, Miller released a statement saying they were seeking treatment for their “complex mental health issues,” and the following January, they pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to pay a $500 fine and serve one year of probation.

The last acting-related update concerning Ezra Miller came in March when they were recast in the Prime Video series Invincible, with showrunner Robert Kirkman indicating that Eric Bauza took over the role of D.A. Sinclair due to “availabilities” shifting. There’s been no word about Miller acting again in the foreseeable future, but if a new project for the actor is announced, we’ll let you know. Until then, revisit his DC and Fantastic Beasts work with a Max subscription.