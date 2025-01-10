What’s Going On With The Brave And The Bold Movie? We Just Got A Discouraging Update From Director Andy Muschietti

For more than 30 years, Batman has been the most reliable comic book character on the big screen. We’ve seen numerous different actors play Batman, with nearly all of them achieving some level of success. We know we’re getting more Batman. In fact, two upcoming DC movies will star the Caped Crusader. Unfortunately, both are taking far longer than anticipated, and The Brave and the Bold, the movie that will introduce is to the new DCU Batman, is an even bigger question.

Fans waiting for the next Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson were recently hit with bad news as the project was hit with yet another delay and The Batman Part II’s release date has now been pushed to October 2027. Unfortunately, hopes that the other Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, directed by Andy Muschietti, might pick up the slack were dashed when the director said the film has also been delayed, to the point that he might make another movie before making the superhero flick since he hasn't spoken to DC Studios co-head James Gunn in a long time. In a conversation with Radio TU (and translated by ComicBookMovie). Muschiett said...

I've had conversations with James Gunn about the story concept, but we haven’t talked since before Superman began filming.

To be fair, directing a movie is sort of a big job that takes a lot of time and attention, so it’s not necessarily a shock if James Gunn has been a little busy and hasn’t had a chance to really talk about a movie that’s a bit further down the production calendar. At the same time, this implies that Muschietti and Gunn may not talk again until after the Superman release date in July, and that just means The Brave and the Bold is getting further and further away.

Of course, it’s possible that the movie is moving forward, and that we simply aren’t aware of it. No screenwriter has ever been officially announced for the film, which could mean there isn’t one yet, in which case the movie is sitting around doing nothing. But it could also mean that somebody is currently working on a script and we simply don’t know who that is. If there is a screenplay being written right now, then The Brave and the Bold might actually be moving forward, just in a way we don’t see.

Having a DCU without Batman seems impossible, so it’s all but certain that The Brave and the Bold will happen and this won’t be a development hell situation. Still, for the first time in a long time, it seems like actually making a Batman movie isn’t easy. At least The Batman: Part II is still on the way, and Superman will get the theatrical side of the DCU going on July 11.