The Flash Video Shows Fans Reacting To Early Screenings Of The DC Flick

It’s been a long road getting to The Flash movie, with the project being officially announced back in October 2014, just one week after The Flash TV series premiered on The CW. Now that show will be ending with its ninth season at the end of the month, while the 2023 new movie release is hitting theaters in June. The good news is that Ezra Miller’s Flash movie has already been scoring a lot of positive critical reception, and that now includes a video of fans reacting to early screenings.

Positivity surrounding The Flash stretches back to June 2022, when it was reportedly “extraordinarily well received” in extremely early screenings, and a lot of people were raving about the Scarlet Speedster’s solo feature following its world premiere at CinemaCon. Now The Flash’s social media channels, including Instagram, have released the below video of people sharing their positive thoughts about the movie weeks ahead of the general public getting to see it. Take a look!

After kicking off with some more loose praise about The Flash, the common theme of the video presents itself, with many of these people enjoying the ‘family’ aspect of the movie. As depicted in the comics for more than a decade now, and was previously established in Justice League, The Flash depicts Barry Allen’s mother, Maribel Verdú’s Nora Allen, being murdered when Barry was a boy, and his father, Ron Livingston’s Henry Allen, was framed for crime. As an adult and now super speedy, Barry goes back in time to stop Nora from being killed, but that leads to him being trapped in another universe that includes an alternate version of himself, Michael Keaton’s Batman and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.

In addition to people commending its exploration of family and not taking the people you love for granted, other attendees at these early screenings for The Flash said it made them both laugh and cry, with one person even saying they were game to watch it again. The video wraps up with these declarations: “If you love your mama, go watch the movie!” and “Go see this movie, it is really incredible.” We’re still a ways off from professional critics sharing their reviews for The Flash, but for now, we’re heading into next month with a lot of good word-of-mouth for the blockbuster.

Among the other things we know about The Flash is that it was directed by IT’s Andy Muschietti and written by Birds of Prey’s Christina Hodson. As previously mentioned, it took nearly a decade for this movie to make its way to the masses, though producer Barbara Muschietti said that the various delays ended up being beneficial in certain ways. Be weary of spoilers as we enter this final stretch, as an international trailer for The Flash has some fans thinking a major plot point was revealed too early.

The Flash races into theaters on June 16, so stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more coverage on this flick and other upcoming DC movies. Use your HBO Max subscription to revisit the previous appearances of Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen ahead of him taking center stage.