The Flash Movie Has Already Had Early Test Screenings, So How Do People Feel About The DC Movie?

The DC Extended Universe has a habit of keeping fans on their collective toes, and that trend has definitely continued for the (delayed) projects still coming down the pipeline. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC movies is Andy Muschietti’s The Flash, which will star Ezra Miller in the title role. It was recently revealed that The Flash movie has already had early test screenings, so how do people feel about the movie?

The Flash sat in development hell for a number of years, as multiple filmmakers signed on to the project and promptly dropped out. But Andy Muschietti actually completed photography, with actors like Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck along for the ride. And while there’s been some concerns about the movie’s future given Ezra Miller’s recent controversies , now Variety has revealed that the movie has been “extraordinarily well received” in early test screenings. So despite the movie’s star, could this be the DCEU’s next big hit?

The DC Extended Universe has some peaks and valleys when it comes to box office performance, so Warner Bros. is likely thrilled with this initial reaction to The Flash. Not only as a relief for the financial well-being of the shared universe, but in order to keep the comic book adventures even benign produced. Of course, the blockbuster will be preceded by the likes of Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

While the contents of The Flash are being kept under wraps, it certainly sounds like IT filmmaker Andy Muschietti is playing with some very high concepts. As an adaptation of the Flashpoint comic plot line, Ezra Miller’s title character is expected to rip open the multiverse with the power of Speed Force. As such, they’ll be playing two different versions of Barry Allen. What’s more, both Micheal Keaton and Ben Affleck will be playing Batman in the mysterious blockbuster.

Aside from the multiple takes on Bruce Wayne and Barry Allen, the Flash movie will also introduce a fan favorite superhero into the DCEU. Namely Supergirl, played by newcomer Sasha Calle. This marks the first time a Latina actress has played the Kryptonian , as well as the first time she’d joined the shared universe. We’ll just have to wait and see how Supergirl factors into the story, and if there’s a connection to Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel.

As previously mentioned, there’s been some questions surrounding The Flash mostly due to the recent controversies surrounding leading actor Ezra Miller. They’ve been getting into a number of scuffles in Hawaii, resulting in multiple arrests on the island. And as such, rumors have circulated the internet that Warner Bros. might want to part ways with the Fantastic Beasts star. But The Flash is already in the can , and it sounds like it might end up being a critical and box office hit for the studio. Only time will tell how things shake out on and off camera.