The Flash Producer Shares Positive Parts About The Movie’s Various Delays
The Flash has been a long time coming, and it's finally hitting theaters this June.
The DC Universe is jam packed with drama, both on and off screen. While James Gunn and Peter Safran were recently named new co-CEOs of the franchise, there are a few movies hitting theaters that were filmed before this. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC movies has been Andy Mushietti’s The Flash, which has had a long road to theaters. Although the movie’s producer recently shared some positive parts about the movie’s various delays. And they’ve got a point.
The Flash has been a long-time coming, with multiple filmmakers signing on and dropping out before Andy Muschietti committed to the project. But the delays kept coming, with the movie finally hitting theaters this summer. Producer Barabara Muschietti recently spoke to Box Office Pro Magazine (via ComicBook) about some of the positives that came with the movie’s delay. As she put it,
That’s certainly looking at the bright side of things. While it’s been a long time waiting for The Flash to be released, especially for those who worked on the movie, it might have all worked out for the best. Because apparently that extra time allowed for more exploration and care with the blockbuster, particularly related to visual effects and action sequences.
This news about the movie’s visual effects might be a relief for comic book fans who might have been nervous about what The Flash will look like. There’s been a ton of chatter on VFX within the superhero genre, with Marvel being criticized for working on too many projects at once. But Muschietti’s upcoming blockbuster had extra time to perfect its visual language, and it should be fascinating to see how superpowers from the likes of Barry Allen and Sasha Calle’s Superman end up looking.
Director: Andy Muschietti
Writer: Christina Hodson
Cast: Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Michael Shannon, Kiersey Clemons
Release Date/Platform: June 16th in theaters.
For those who don’t remember, The Flash was originally slated to be released back in March of 2018. Since then it’s had five different release dates, and was one of the many projects affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. But the blockbuster will be here in just a few months, and is expected to course-correct the official timeline of the DC Universe.
While Warner Bros. is all systems go on The Flash, there was a time not too long ago where it felt like the movie’s future was still in jeopardy. Specifically because of the various controversies and legal shakeups surrounding lead actor Ezra Miller. But Miller eventually apologized and sought treatment for mental health issues, and things have been quiet on that front.
The Flash will hit theaters on June 16th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Jeff McCobb
By Nick Venable
By Mike Reyes