The Flash Producer Shares Positive Parts About The Movie’s Various Delays

The DC Universe is jam packed with drama, both on and off screen. While James Gunn and Peter Safran were recently named new co-CEOs of the franchise , there are a few movies hitting theaters that were filmed before this. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC movies has been Andy Mushietti’s The Flash, which has had a long road to theaters. Although the movie’s producer recently shared some positive parts about the movie’s various delays. And they’ve got a point.

The Flash has been a long-time coming, with multiple filmmakers signing on and dropping out before Andy Muschietti committed to the project. But the delays kept coming, with the movie finally hitting theaters this summer. Producer Barabara Muschietti recently spoke to Box Office Pro Magazine (via ComicBook ) about some of the positives that came with the movie’s delay. As she put it,

Of course, it feels great. We have worked solidly on The Flash for almost four years. We are very grateful to WB for working with us on using all this time to make the movie better. The pandemic allowed us to have a longer development, and, on the other side of shooting, it allowed us to have the time to explore visual effects like never before. We all knew that The Flash belongs in movie theaters, and we were happy to wait for the right time.

That’s certainly looking at the bright side of things. While it’s been a long time waiting for The Flash to be released, especially for those who worked on the movie, it might have all worked out for the best. Because apparently that extra time allowed for more exploration and care with the blockbuster, particularly related to visual effects and action sequences.

This news about the movie’s visual effects might be a relief for comic book fans who might have been nervous about what The Flash will look like. There’s been a ton of chatter on VFX within the superhero genre, with Marvel being criticized for working on too many projects at once. But Muschietti’s upcoming blockbuster had extra time to perfect its visual language, and it should be fascinating to see how superpowers from the likes of Barry Allen and Sasha Calle’s Superman end up looking.

The Flash (Image credit: Warner Bros.) Director: Andy Muschietti Writer: Christina Hodson Cast: Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Michael Shannon, Kiersey Clemons Release Date/Platform: June 16th in theaters.

For those who don’t remember, The Flash was originally slated to be released back in March of 2018. Since then it’s had five different release dates, and was one of the many projects affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. But the blockbuster will be here in just a few months, and is expected to course-correct the official timeline of the DC Universe.

While Warner Bros. is all systems go on The Flash, there was a time not too long ago where it felt like the movie’s future was still in jeopardy. Specifically because of the various controversies and legal shakeups surrounding lead actor Ezra Miller . But Miller eventually apologized and sought treatment for mental health issues, and things have been quiet on that front.