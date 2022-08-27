Why Warner Bros. Is Trying So Hard Get The Flash Movie With Ezra Miller Back On Track, Other Than The Budget

The DC Extended Universe is always keeping the fans on their toes, thanks to drama on and off camera. And while moviegoers' heads are still spinning from news of Batgirl being scrapped , all eyes are on what’s happening with Ezra Miller’s Flash movie . Miller is currently seeking treatment for mental health issues, after issuing an apology for their recent behavior . And we seemingly know why Warner Bros. is trying so hard to get the movie with Miller back on track (other than the wild budget).

Ezra Miller faced a number of legal issues over the summer, leading DC fans to wonder if Warner Bros. might be scrapping the Flash movie altogether. The ambitious crossover movie was made on a reported $200 million budget, so the stakes certainly feel high. And according to a new update by THR about Miller seeking treatment to try and save their ongoing role as Barry Allen, The Flash is also doing extremely well with test audiences. As it alleges,

Still, it has been receiving some of the highest scores at test screenings since Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight movies, and execs and creatives believe they have a critical and box office hit on their hands that lives up to those scores.

That is some seriously high praise. Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy in many ways is the apex of what DC movies could be: critically acclaimed, massively popular, and even worthy of Oscar attention. So if Andy Muschietti’s The Flash is scoring anywhere near those numbers with test audiences, it sounds like moviegoers might be in for a real treat. As long as the project releases as planned, that is.

This report by THR took a glimpse into how Warner Bros. is attempting to course-correct The Flash with Ezra Miller. The Fantastic Beasts actor reportedly met with the studio this week, to discuss making sure the movie is released on time and apologizing for any bad press they may have brought to it during those recent scuffles. This also came after it was revealed that the studio was exploring all of its options for the project, including possibly scrapping it entirely. After the Batgirl drama it certainly doesn’t sound like a hollow threat.

If The Flash is testing that well, it must be at least partly due to Ezra Miller’s performance in the long-delayed blockbuster. Andy Muschietti’s DC debut will seemingly feature multiple timelines. And as such, Miller is playing multiple versions of Barry Allen throughout its mysterious runtime. This is why attempting reshoots or recasting was never really an option in the midst of the actor’s recent controversies.

With Ezra Miller getting treatment and seemingly committed to The Flash, hopefully fans will be treated to the upcoming DC blockbuster as planned next summer. Anticipation has been steadily building, especially because it’s expected to feature both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman . Additionally, the project will also welcome Supergirl into the shared universe for the first time.