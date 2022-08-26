How The Flash Reportedly Influenced Ezra Miller's Decision To Seek Treatment

Over the last few months, Ezra Miller has been a fairly consistent source of controversy, as there have been a number of stories written about the actor's behavior and claims of illegal activity. According to a new trade report, Miller hasn't been particularly phased by all of this bad press, but that attitude evidently changed recently following whispers that his upcoming Flash movie would possibly get cancelled. It was apparently following this chatter that they made the decision to issue a statement of apology and seek help for what they describe as "complex mental health issues."

The Hollywood Reporter has published a new article about the status of the relationship between Ezra Miller and Warner Bros., noting that the actor was on the studio's lot this week in Burbank, California, paired with their agent for a meeting with executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy. The trade says that Miller was apologetic in the conversation and is committed to The Flash keeping its June 23, 2023 release date.

According to THR's sources, Ezra Miller was "spooked" when they recently heard that De Luca and Abdy were "considering all options" for the actor's upcoming DC movie, including outright cancellation of the release. Obviously that would be a radical decision for the project, which was reportedly with an extreme production budget of $250 million, but one could argue that the industry is now a very different place following WB's decision to vault the nearly-completed Batgirl movie.

There were a lot of shakeups this week concerning Warner Bros.' plans for their newest DC movies, but notably The Flash was not one of the projects that saw its release date change. Shazam! Fury Of The Gods has moved from this upcoming December to March 2023, and Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom moved from March 2023 to December 2023.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash is reportedly a big project in the future plans for the DC Extended Universe, and is expected to make some significant changes to the canon – including reintroducing Michael Keaton as Batman. The blockbuster has been in development for a long time and gone through many different director swaps and delays, and we'll just have to wait and see what the finished product looks like – but reactions from test screenings have reportedly been positive.

The Hollywood Reporter says that composer Benjamin Wallfisch will be recording the score for the DC superhero movie next week, and the visual effects work could be done by the end of the year – more than six months before the release date. We'll surely be hearing a lot more about The Flash as it continues to move through post-production, so stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of the latest news and updates.