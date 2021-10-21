Florence Pugh Has Hilarious Critique On Black Widow Halloween Costumes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off Phase Four in theaters with Cate Shortland’s Black Widow movie. In addition to giving us closure and answers about Scarlett Johnasson’s title character, a number of newcomers made their debut in the solo flick. Florence Pugh’s Yelena instantly became a fan favorite , and she’s got a hilarious take on Black Widow Halloween costumes.

Given the massive popularity of the MCU, both heroes and villains from the franchise are regularly used for Halloween costume inspiration. Black Widow’s Yelena seems like a great choice given the character’s popularity, but not everyone seems to think so. Florence Pugh recently reacted to Yelena being left out of a Halloween display, and specifically cited the character’s signature vest and its many pockets. Check it out below,

I mean, she’s got a point. Basically half of Florence Pugh’s Black Widow lines reference how much she adored her vest, and its many pockets of possibilities. She seems to think Yelena would be an A+ Halloween costume for this reason, although some stores are skipping her and focusing on Natasha and Red Guardian. The nerve!

The above post comes to us from Florence Pugh’s personal Instagram account. She’s super popular on the social media outlet (over 5 million followers), partly thanks to her delightful baking videos. And seeing her poke fun at Yelena and Black Widow Halloween costumes proves why so many have taken the time to follow her on social. #Justice4Yelena.

While this particular Halloween store didn’t display a costume for Black Widow’s Yelena, smart money says plenty of Marvel fans will still suit up as Florence Pugh’s newcomer for the holiday. The character seemingly has a bright future in the MCU, with the post-credits scene teasing her relationship with Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina. We’ll just have to see if she becomes a villain or eventually joins the Avengers as the new Black Widow .

But whenever Yelena returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she likely won’t be rocking the character’s signature vest. Black Widow ended with her handing the item to Natasha, who eventually wore it throughout the course of Avengers: Infinity War. It’s unclear what happened to that costume piece during the five-year time jump in Avengers: Endgame, but perhaps the vest will end up popping up sometime in the future.

As for Scarlett Johansson, she recently made headlines due to a legal battle with Disney over the release of Black Widow. Luckily an agreement has been made , and she’ll continue working with the House of Mouse for the upcoming Tower of Terror movie. But her time in the MCU has seemingly come to an end, leaving room for Yelena to possibly take on the mantle.