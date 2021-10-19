Trending

Marvel’s Eternals Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About Angelina Jolie’s MCU Debut

By

Eternals has had its world premiere, so what do people think?

Eternals poster art
(Image credit: Disney)

Marvel's Eternals has potentially been one of the most talked about MCU entries in recent memory. It’s a movie based on charters that don’t have quite the same built-in fan base as many Marvel heroes, and the movie itself has looked to be something a bit different than the traditional fare we get from Marvel Studios. Many have now seen the film, and that opinion seems to be born out. Eternals is something else.

Whether that is good or bad is a bit more difficult to tell. While the response by those that have seen the film is positive, that is overwhelmingly true. There are clearly some with at least some reservations. CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg was among those lucky enough to see Eternals and thinks the movie was good, but tried to do a lot.  

See more

The sentiment that Eternals is just a really big movie is shared by most of the people currently talking about it. At the same time, the thing that really sets the film apart in the eyes of some may be the way it feels like it’s much smaller. What does seem clear is that Eternals is something very different for the MCU. 

See more

One can at least theoretically see that some audiences might be looking for a traditional MCU story, and thus maybe something so different at this would be a turn off. But for others, seeing Marvel do something so fresh and unique has been seen as a welcome change of pace. 

See more

A great deal of the difference in Eternals is clearly in the direction of Chloe Zhao. Many are complimenting the look of the film, and complementing both the director and cinematographer Ben Davis for making something that just looks amazing on the screen.  

See more

Even this close to release, it’s difficult to even know exactly what Eternals is even all about. The trailers have shown very little of the actual plot and done little to introduce the various characters, but whatever the story actually is, it seems to largely have worked for the audience. 

See more

On the whole, it seems that Eternals is a big and bold movie, something a little different for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For many, it was a refreshing change of pace. The fact that the movie premiered more than two weeks before it was actually released indicates Marvel knew they had something special and wanted the buzz to get out early.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.