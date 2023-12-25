The Funny Story Behind The Time Daredevil's Charlie Cox Kept Signing Photos Of Ben Affleck At A Fan Con

Charlie Cox has a lot in common with Ben Affleck, given they both have had the honor of playing Daredevil for Marvel movies, with Cox set to reprise the role when Daredevil: Born Again is released. However, he may never have thought he’d be mistaken for the Argo and Air actor until the day it happened over and over. Fans can apparently thank a con appearance for the mishap.

Though Daredevil left Netflix last year, the show has still been popular with fans. In fact, the actor opened up about conning some Daredevil fans – inadvertently of course – while at another fan event, Wales Comic Con. It all had to do with a booth mix-up and some fans who clearly didn’t know the difference between Ben Affleck’s big screen costume and the one Cox wore for his Netflix series. Per the actor:

I was at a con somewhere last year in America. Someone showed up with one of the pictures with Ben Affleck, but in the costume. And I thought, ‘Oh, that’s quite funny. That’s a funny thing. I’ll sign his costume, right? Great.’ So I signed it. And then, I dunno, 20 minutes later someone else had one and I thought, ‘That’s weird.’ But you know, whatever you want, if you want me to sign it I’ll sign it.

At first, Cox was convinced a fan who had waited in line to get a picture signed was just pulling a practical joke on him. However, he soon realized it wasn’t one fan asking for him to sign a pic of Affleck as a joke, it was a lot of fans. That’s when the story took a bit of a turn.

So I signed it. Then another one, then another one. I was like, ‘There’s something about this I’m not getting.’ Then, I realized Ben Affleck was at the same con, but his photos were at my booth. So about 15 people – I think they didn’t know. I think they just picked a Daredevil one and now they’ve gone home with me signing his face.

Really, the joke's on those fans then. It does kind of amaze me that a significant number of people who would pay money to attend a con and then would pay additional money to get a signed photo of someone from the Daredevil cast would also not know the difference between the celebrity they were waiting in line for and another major A-lister. Regardless, that’s clearly what happened more than a dozen times, so it does seem like people just grabbed a picture and moved forward.

To their point, if there’s a picture literally at a person’s booth, you’d probably just assume the con had done its due diligence before it put the pictures out. In this case, it definitely sounds like there was a bit of a switcheroo that happened, and it makes me wonder if Ben Affleck ended up with pics of Charlie Cox too.

Either way, this story definitely illustrates some of the absurd and odd things that happen to celebrities that would never come up in a normal person's life.

We may never know what, if anything, happened at Ben Affleck's booth, but honestly, I bet more people wanted signed photos of Batfleck anyway. And with upcoming Marvel TV series Daredevil: Born Again returning to the TV schedule, hopefully the next time a con comes around, people will be more familiar with what the TV superhero looks like. Though Cox has expressed interest in a costume change...