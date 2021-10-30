All The Movies And Shows Leaving Netflix In November 2021

Throughout the month of November, a number of movies and TV shows will be leaving Netflix. Among the popular titles set to depart the streaming platform before the end of November is School of Rock, Fruitvale Station, A Knight’s Tale and all six seasons of Glee. Fortunately, those titles won’t be dropped from Netflix until later on in the month. The same can not be said for two My Little Pony titles.

So let's get into the full list of what's leaving Netflix and when...

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

All The Movies And TV Shows Leaving Netflix In November 2021

Leaving Netflix November 1, 2021

My Little Pony Equestrian Girls: Legend of Everfree

My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!

Leaving Netflix November 4, 2021

Bucket List

The Lovers

Leaving Netflix November 5, 2021

The Late Bloomer

Leaving Netflix November 7, 2021

Sleepless

Leaving Netflix November 10, 2021

A Single Man

Leaving Netflix November 11, 2021

Fruitvale Station

Leaving Netflix November 14, 2021

America’s Next Top Model: Season 19

America’s Next Top Model: Season 20

K-on! The Movie

K-On!: Seasons 1-2

Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains

Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan

Leaving Netflix November 15, 2021

Safe House

Leaving Netflix November 17

Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List

Leaving Netflix November 19, 2021

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Leaving Netflix November 21, 2021

Beverly Hills Ninja

Machete Kills

Leaving Netflix November 26, 2021

Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3

Leaving Netflix November 29, 2021

Man Down: Seasons 1-4

Leaving Netflix November 30

3 Days to Kill

A Knight’s Tale

American Outlaws

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Battlefield Earth

Chef

Clear and Present Danger

Freedom Writers

Glee: Seasons 1-6

The Happytime Murders

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Letters to Juliet

The Lincoln Lawyer

Million Dollar Baby

Peppermint

Pineapple Express

Rake: Seasons 1-4

Richard Pryor: Live In Concert

School of Rock

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4

Waterworld

While many of the titles set to leave Netflix during November will exit the platform at the end of the month, a number of movies and TV shows will stop streaming sooner than that, including Fruitvale Station, which departs Netflix on November 11. Meanwhile, on November 14, two seasons of America's Next Top Model will no longer be streaming, as well as two seasons of Survivor. (Of course, those looking for America's Next Top Model episodes can find plenty of seasons streaming on Hulu. And Survivor can be found streaming over on Paramount Plus.)

And finally, the bulk of the titles will depart at the end of November, including Glee, School of Rock, Chef, Million Dollar Baby and more.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What’s Coming To Netflix In November 2021

While we’re seeing the departure of a number of titles from Netflix throughout the month of November, the streamer also has plenty of new content to look forward to. Among the highlights for popular movies are 21 Jump Street, Addams Family Values and Moneyball. As for original content, Big Mouth Season 5 arrives on Netflix on November 5. And among the original movies set to make their debut on the platform, The Harder They Fall debuts November 3, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star arrives on November 18, and tick, tick…Boom!, starring Andrew Garfield. arrives November 19.

Read the full list of movies and shows coming to Netflix in November. See the full list of Netflix original movie premiere dates on our 2021 Netflix movie premiere schedule.