Gal Gadot Celebrates Wonder Woman 1984's One Year Anniversary With Some Cute Behind-The-Scenes Photos

As you'll probably recall, 2020 was not a great year for blockbusters. The pandemic caused theaters around the world to close their doors, and studios delayed their tentpole titles waiting for cinemas to resume operation. Toward the end of the year, of course, we did finally get to see one major release – Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 – and today Gal Gadot is celebrating the film's anniversary.

It was on Christmas Day 2020 that Wonder Woman 1984 was available to see in theaters and to stream on HBO Max, and the star of the movie has taken to social media to provide a gift to fans. Taking to her Twitter account, Gadot not only thanked audiences for their appreciation of her time playing Wonder Woman, but also shared a collection of behind-the-scenes photos featuring Patty Jenkins, and co-stars Kristen Wiig, Chris Pine, and Pedro Pascal.

WW84 is 1 year old!Can't believe it's been a year since this incredible movie came out and touched so many hearts! I'm so grateful to be playing such an amazing character, to spread her powerful message and share her wonder with all of uCan't wait to be back in those boots... pic.twitter.com/1DvcgfRZR2December 25, 2021 See more

In the photos, it definitely looks like the stars of Wonder Woman 1984 are having a great time in the making of the film, with one shot in particular making it look like Gal Gadot is ready to fall down laughing while working/talking with Kristen Wiig.

What's a bit funny about these Wonder Woman 1984 photos is that while Gal Gadot is using them to celebrate the one year anniversary of the film's release, the reality is that the shots themselves are probably about three-and-a-half years old.

Fans who paid attention to the development of the blockbuster will remember that the movie was originally given a late 2019 release date when it was first announced, and it was in anticipation of that strategy that production began all the way back in summer 2018. It feels fair to assume that it was at that time that most if not all of these photos were taken.

Of course, Wonder Woman 1984 didn't end up sticking to that plan. During post-production, the decision was made to have the sequel match the release window of its predecessor – which came out in June 2017 – and so the film was pushed to June 2020. And then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The date pushed in small increments between March and November, with Warner Bros. remaining optimistic that they would be able to put the film out in theaters, and ultimately they decided to go with the aforementioned hybrid strategy of putting the blockbuster out on the big screen and on HBO Max.

The box office numbers were obviously impacted by both the pandemic and the option for audiences to watch the film at home, but Wonder Woman 1984 ultimately grossed $166.5 million from ticket sales around the world.

If you're in the mood to celebrate the film's anniversary personally, Wonder Woman 1984 is available for purchase on home video (on 4K, 3D, Blu-ray, and DVD), and it is also now streaming on HBO Max.