Gotham Knights Creator Reveals Plan For Season 2 Before The Cancellation, And Fans Have Thoughts About The Series Finale

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the events of Gotham Knights’ Season 1 finale, “Night of the Owls,” which aired on June 27. Proceed with caution.

Gotham Knights treated its fans to an action-packed season finale, as the titular team saved the city from a series of eight bombings, choosing in the end to stick together to continue protecting the people of Gotham. Unfortunately, however, this would be the final time we see the group together, as CW announced that Gotham Knights would not be renewed for a second season. That doesn’t mean creator Natalie Abrams hadn’t already started planning for a sophomore effort, and following “Night of the Owls,” she revealed what her plan would have been for the Knights going forward.

Fans have been waiting all season to see Misha Collins make his transformation from Harvey Dent into Two-Face , and while they certainly got that — courtesy of Rebecca March (Lauren Stamile) smashing a bottle of acid against his face as they tussled — Two-Face wasn’t the only character to make an introduction. After being mentioned in the beginning of the episode when Turner (Oscar Morgan) learned the truth about Batman's involvement in his parents’ death, Henri Ducard appeared in the flesh after his team saved Turner from the explosion at Wayne Tower. After the episode, Natalie Abrams revealed:

Introducing Henri Ducard was our tee up for a second season we won’t get a chance to create. But I hope everyone loved this journey all the same.

Henri Ducard, played by Charles Mesure of V, informed Bruce Wayne ’s adopted son that he’d trained his birth parents as well as the Batman himself, and now he would do the same for Turner. Ducard also said that the rest of the Gotham Knights believing Turner had died in the explosion was the “perfect place to start,” but under the current circumstances, was it the perfect place to end?

Gotham Knights fans had plenty of thoughts following the final episode of the short-lived series, and they heaped praise on Natalie Abrams and the rest of the team involved, with one fan tweeting :

It's a masterpiece and my heart is breaking we won't see more of it but I'm so so happy I got to be a part of what we did get. Thank you so much, Natalie. This is a beautiful show that will have a piece of my heart forever 💗

Another wrote that they totally saw the vision for Season 2 that Gotham Knights was setting up, if only we’d have gotten a chance to see it:

I could see season 2 unfolding before my eyes and I want it so badly. But I’m so happy with what we got.

Many fans were a mix of emotions: thankful for the story they got to witness while disappointed that it came to an end so soon. As one viewer put it:

I might be a little mad tweeting about the show not getting renewed, but I am incredibly grateful for what we've gotten. Fell in love with all of the characters and got invested in their stories. A beautiful show, thanks to everyone who brought it to our screens.