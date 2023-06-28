Superman And Lois' Season 3 Finale Cliffhanger May Set Up The Hero's Most Popular Comics Story, And I'm Excited And Worried

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Superman & Lois Season 3 finale, called "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger." Read at your own risk!

When Lex Luthor finally arrived on the scene of Superman & Lois, the bar was set pretty high for what he had planned. Fans were already impressed with Luthor's debut in The CW series, but it didn't hold a candle to his revenge plot against Lois Lane and Superman in the finale. It all led to a massive showdown at the end which seemingly teased the most iconic Superman comic book story of all time. I'm excited to see Season 4 attempt it if that's what's in the works, but also very worried.

We knew that Bizarro was back from the dead after being killed off in Season 2, but it was clear the Superman & Lois character wasn't his usual self. The frightened hero stuck in an alternate universe ended up aligning with Lex Luthor and undergoing a brutal transformation that could usher in an adaption of The Death Of Superman comic storyline in Season 4.

How Bizarro's Transformation May Hint At The Death Of Superman

Bizarro's mutated form, which gave him a bulky hunched back and gray skin, looks shockingly similar to the look of iconic Superman villain Doomsday. While Bizarro was never referred to as such in the short time we saw him in that form, he had many of the same characteristics as the original Doomsday introduced in The Death Of Superman. The main ones were that he was nigh on impossible to kill and had a savagery that proved he had no problem absolutely brutalizing Superman.

What seems to be Superman & Lois' version of Doomsday had Supes on the ropes, to the point that Jordan pointed out he could no longer hear his father's heart beating during the fight. Superman finally woke up as he and Doomsday were in space, and delivered an onslaught that sent his foe hurtling into the moon.

Both were injured, but neither was willing to back down. After a brief pause, they went flying toward each other again. There was a sense that neither was going to hold back on the blow they were about to deliver. Just before we saw the two connect, the scene cut, and Superman & Lois fans will have to wait until next season to see how things shake out!

Of course, if you're a fan of the comics, you may know where this is headed. In The Death Of Superman, Doomsday and Superman famously land one final blow on each other in front of the Daily Planet that kills the villain, and mortally wounds Superman. It's not the same situation we see Season 3 end with, but I immediately spotted the similarities and loved it.

Why I'm Excited If Superman & Lois Is Going This Route

The Death Of Superman is an all-time great comic book story, even if it's controversial because of the can of worms it opened in comics culture by ultimately reviving him at the end of the tale. It would be interesting to see Lex Luthor and Superman go head-to-head in Superman & Lois, but what's even more interesting to me is seeing Lois and the family try to fight Lex on their own without Clark around.

Of course, I'd assume Clark would return from the dead much like Superman eventually did in the comics, but not for a while. This Superman & Lois storyline would give Jordan a chance to step up, and maybe even introduce some other Superman successors to the mix. This show has done so well with its other storylines that I'm beyond excited to see how they'd execute this if that's what is happening.

Why I'm Worried If Superman & Lois Is Going This Route

The biggest worry I have about Superman & Lois tackling The Death Of Superman is that it came at a terrible time. Budget cuts were necessary to keep the series going at The CW, and that means that Season 4 will only have ten episodes, and I wouldn't be surprised if there's a drop in CGI effects as well.

Additionally, Superman & Lois cut most of its supporting cast. That means no more John Henry Irons, Lana, Sarah, Chrissy, and Kyle. Even Lois' father Sam was cut from the cast in Season 4, so we're talking about a substantial loss of characters. If you're removing all of those characters and then leaving Tyler Hoechlin's Superman out of a chunk of the season, things are going to feel pretty empty. I want this story to be the best that it can be, and truthfully, I'm not sure if it can be properly executed under the current circumstances.

We'll have to wait and see first if The Death Of Superman is being adapted, and if it can be done with limited resources. Superman & Lois will return for Season 4, though it's going to be a while before we see new episodes. CinemaBlend's 2023 TV schedule should be a handy resource in the meantime, especially for those who now need a new show for Tuesday nights.