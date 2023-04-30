Gotham Knights’ Misha Collins Teases Two-Face And Explains How A Dream He Had Impacted Harvey Dent’s Story

Misha Collins may not be Castiel on Supernatural, however, he is playing another iconic character now: Harvey Dent on Gotham Knights. While the actor is no stranger to portraying multiple versions of one character, he knew what he was getting himself into when signing up to play Harvey, who is set to become Two-Face later in Season 1. Now, he’s previewing what to expect from the character and how he impacted the story.

In an interview with Collider, Collins explained that while he knew that Harvey would become Two-Face fairly early on, there was just one key plot point he didn’t know: how he becomes the villain. However, because of a dream he had, he actually impacted his character's future, saying:

I was told a fair amount, at the outset. I knew that he would become Two-Face this season. That was in our very first conversation, before I signed on and before we shot the pilot. I knew certain other major spoilers that I will not share with you. There was one particular piece that I didn’t have clear resolution on, and I was like, ‘Just exactly how does Harvey become Two-Face?’ I actually had a dream fairly early in the season, and I woke up from it and was like, ‘Oh, that’s how Harvey becomes Two-Face.’

Dreams are a crazy concept, and even though sometimes they aren’t what you’d expect, sometimes they really do become a reality. It sounds like Misha Collins had the perfect dream about Two-Face, and because of that dream, it became a reality, as he said:

So, I called the showrunners, Chad [Fiveash] and James [Patrick Stoteraux], and I was like, ‘Hey, guys, I know this is gonna sound weird, and please don’t think I’m one of these crazy actors who’s gonna inject his dreams into everything, but will you just hear me out? I had this dream last night about how Harvey becomes Two-Face.’ And then, I shared it with them, and much to my shock, and probably to theirs as well, they were like, ‘That is great. Yes, let’s do that.’ And so, that weird dream that I had ended up having a hand in charting the course for Harvey’s demise.

It’s hard to predict just how and when Harvey Dent will become Two-Face, but knowing that Collins had a part in putting together how it happens, makes me extra excited for the moment. The fact that the showrunners were even on board with it shows how much they trust Collins and how much they all care about this character and series. It’s never easy working on an adaptation of something so well-known, but it sounds like they all have the perfect plan in mind. Plus, with a cast on Gotham Knights as talented as this group, it's all going to be insane to watch.

It's not surprising that the showrunners were excited to take Misha Collins up on his idea for Two-Face, considering they didn’t have to be sold on him as Harvey Dent in the first place. Thanks to Supernatural, Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux were able to see the range of acting Collins can do, and they knew he was perfect for the role of the D.A.-turned-villain. Since the start of the series, it’s been clear that they have great instincts.

Even though the DC series just premiered, it’s looking more and more like Gotham Knights might be canceled, and it doesn’t help that The CW will likely be making another handful of cancellations because of the new owner Nexstar. This means that if the DC show does not return, we won’t be able to see Misha Collins as Two-Face for a long time. However, since nothing is set in stone, it’s still possible the network could pick it up, or move elsewhere, HBO has a lot of DC's catalog, so maybe it could become available to those with an HBO Max subscription. Overall, we don't know what will happen with the show, but hopefully, we'll get to see this beloved actor as the iconic villain soon.

Harvey Dent is slowly becoming Two-Face, and it’s just a matter of time before we all see Misha Collins’ dream become reality. New episodes of Gotham Knights air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW as part of the 2023 TV schedule, so make sure to tune in to see what happens.