Gotham Knights’ Misha Collins Teases Two-Face And Explains How A Dream He Had Impacted Harvey Dent’s Story
Look out for Two-Face.
Misha Collins may not be Castiel on Supernatural, however, he is playing another iconic character now: Harvey Dent on Gotham Knights. While the actor is no stranger to portraying multiple versions of one character, he knew what he was getting himself into when signing up to play Harvey, who is set to become Two-Face later in Season 1. Now, he’s previewing what to expect from the character and how he impacted the story.
In an interview with Collider, Collins explained that while he knew that Harvey would become Two-Face fairly early on, there was just one key plot point he didn’t know: how he becomes the villain. However, because of a dream he had, he actually impacted his character's future, saying:
Dreams are a crazy concept, and even though sometimes they aren’t what you’d expect, sometimes they really do become a reality. It sounds like Misha Collins had the perfect dream about Two-Face, and because of that dream, it became a reality, as he said:
It’s hard to predict just how and when Harvey Dent will become Two-Face, but knowing that Collins had a part in putting together how it happens, makes me extra excited for the moment. The fact that the showrunners were even on board with it shows how much they trust Collins and how much they all care about this character and series. It’s never easy working on an adaptation of something so well-known, but it sounds like they all have the perfect plan in mind. Plus, with a cast on Gotham Knights as talented as this group, it's all going to be insane to watch.
It's not surprising that the showrunners were excited to take Misha Collins up on his idea for Two-Face, considering they didn’t have to be sold on him as Harvey Dent in the first place. Thanks to Supernatural, Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux were able to see the range of acting Collins can do, and they knew he was perfect for the role of the D.A.-turned-villain. Since the start of the series, it’s been clear that they have great instincts.
Even though the DC series just premiered, it’s looking more and more like Gotham Knights might be canceled, and it doesn’t help that The CW will likely be making another handful of cancellations because of the new owner Nexstar. This means that if the DC show does not return, we won’t be able to see Misha Collins as Two-Face for a long time. However, since nothing is set in stone, it’s still possible the network could pick it up, or move elsewhere, HBO has a lot of DC's catalog, so maybe it could become available to those with an HBO Max subscription. Overall, we don't know what will happen with the show, but hopefully, we'll get to see this beloved actor as the iconic villain soon.
Harvey Dent is slowly becoming Two-Face, and it’s just a matter of time before we all see Misha Collins’ dream become reality. New episodes of Gotham Knights air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW as part of the 2023 TV schedule, so make sure to tune in to see what happens.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
Most Popular
By Mack Rawden
By Ryan LaBee
By Laura Hurley
By Riley Utley
By Dirk Libbey