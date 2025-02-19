Green Lantern’s Director Reveals One Thing He Thinks Would’ve Made The Ryan Reynolds-Led Film Better, But That's Not The Only Problem
Points were made.
Superhero movies area powerful force in the entertainment industry, but they haven't all been winners. One somewhat infamous entry within the genre was Martin Campbell's Green Lantern (which is streaming with a Max subscription). The filmmaker recently shared one big way he could have improved the blockbuster, and he's not wrong (in my opinion).
Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order will remember Ryan Reynolds' short tenure as the Green Lantern before he pivoted to Marvel for the Deadpool franchise (streaming with a Disney+ subscription). The movie failed to impress, but it's director spoke to ComicBook about about one key way it could have improved: letting Reynolds work on the script. As he put it:
Honestly, this really could have worked in my opinion. Green Lantern was a pretty standard action movie, but lacked both the comedic chops and the emotional core that has made the Deadpool franchise such a success. If Reynolds had a bit more creative control of the 2011 blockbuster, perhaps the two projects would have felt more similar.
Of course, the lack of R-rated humor wasn't the only issue that Green Lantern had going against it when it hit theaters over a decade ago. The main issue is arguably that the story simply wasn't all that compelling. Instead it felt like the movie was a paint-by-numbers superhero origin story. And relying on visual effects offered a challenge for the movie's action sequences.
With this in mind, fans are definitely curious about how the Green Lantern Corps. will be tackled in the upcoming DC movies and TV shows. The first slate of projects, titled Gods and Monsters, offers a number of opportunities for GLs to join the fray. That includes the cast of James Gunn's Superman, with Nathan Fillion playing Lantern bad boy Guy Gardner. There's also a Lanterns TV show in the works.
Ryan Reynolds got to find his superhero home as Deadpool, but he definitely gave a spirited performance in Green Lantern. He's made countless jokes about that ill-fated DC movie over the years, including Deadpool 2's wild credits sequence. In this time-traveling scene, Wade Wilson goes back in time to kill Ryan Reynolds before he can sign on to play Hal Jordan.
Following Deadpool 3, fans are wondering which upcoming Marvel movies Ryan Reynolds might pop up in next, with the most popular fan theory being Avengers: Doomsday. We'll just have to wait for more information about what comes next for both him and the Green Lantern franchise.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
