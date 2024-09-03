Henry Cavill Cooked A Big, Meaty Tomahawk And Ryan Reynolds Had The Perfect Deadpool And Wolverine-Related Response

The superhero genre continues to dominate the entertainment industry, with various cinematic universes in play. The MCU keeps releasing new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest release is Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records and featured wild cameos including Henry Cavill. That actor recently cooked a big, meaty tomahawk, and Ryan Reynolds had the perfect Deadpool 3-related response.

The Man of Steel actor had a small but memorable role in Deadpool & Wolverine, playing a variant of Wolverine lovingly nicknamed The CavillRine. Fans delighted in seeing him in that quick role, especially following Cavill's departure as Superman. The 41 year-old A-lister recently posted on an image on Instagram of him cooking a giant tomahawk, check it out below:

Is anyone's mouth watering? Both the meat and Henry Cavill himself has sent the comments section into a frenzy, with plenty of folks thirsting about one or the other. Ryan Reynolds got in on the fun himself, and posted simply:

The CavillRine!

Looks like that nickname is going to stick for the former star of The Witcher (which is available with a Netflix subscription). While fans aren't expecting him to return as a Wolverine variant in an upcoming Marvel movie, smart money says there's going to be chatter about his Deadpool cameo for the foreseeable future.

For years fans thought Henry Cavill would be a great Wolverine, especially one it looked like Hugh Jackman had retired from the role following Logan's ending. Fan art circulated with him as the character, especially once he was let go from his tenure as Superman in the DCEU. In the end he looked incredible in Wolverine's brown and yellow suit, even if it was just for one brief scene.

Of course, Cavill wasn't the only noteworthy cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. Fans lost their minds when Chris Evans appeared as Johnny Storm, as well as the return of Wesley Snipes as Blade and Jennifer Garner as Elektra. Then there's Channing Tatum finally playing Gambit, which has fans wondering if he might return to that role sometime in the future of the MCU.

On the other side of the coin, there are plenty of fans who want to see Henry Cavill in another MCU role besides Wolverine. Many want to see Cavill as Captain Britain, especially after his tenure as Superman ended. But it's unclear if Kevin Feige and company have any plans to bring that hero to life in live-action.

It seems like Ryan Reynolds and Henry Cavill really liked working together in Deadpool 3, even if the role was a small one. So we'll have to see if they collaborate on another project together.

Deadpool & Wolverine is still in theaters now. Check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater next year.