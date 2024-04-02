Epic Fan Art Transforms Henry Cavill Into Wolverine, And I Really Hope He Goes From DC To Marvel

With Superman being recast for the upcoming DC movies and Henry Cavill stepping down from The Witcher series, the internet is abuzz with speculation about his next big franchise role. The rumor mill has churned out various possibilities, from his co-star hyping him up to play James Bond to people positing that he could potentially play characters in upcoming Marvel movies , such as Captain Britain and Doctor Doom. Yet, an impressive piece of fan art has convinced me that there's only one role I want to see Henry take on next: Wolverine. The uncertainty of the Justice League actor's next move adds to the excitement too, and I find myself hoping he makes the leap from DC to Marvel to embody this iconic Weapon X.

An imaginative piece of fan art posted to Instagram brilliantly reimagines the Mission: Impossible franchise veteran as Logan for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Known for his iconic portrayal of The Man of Steel in the now-defunct DCEU, Cavill transitioning to another superhero role seems timely, especially with David Corenswet stepping into the Superman role for James Gunn’s revamped DC Universe . The artist known as @21xfour on the social media platform has masterfully crafted and shared a vision of Cavill taking up the adamantium claws and mutton chops that Hugh Jackman has iconically donned for over 25 years, check it out:

Talk about an epic piece of art! Normally, picturing someone other than Hugh Jackman as Wolverine feels almost impossible, given how closely the actor has become identified with the role. Yet, seeing this fan art combined with Henry Cavill's impressive track record, I'm convinced he could admirably do the character justice.

The idea of the Man From U.N.C.L.E star taking on the legendary X-Man might not be as far-fetched as some might think either. While we know a little about Deadpool and Wolverine , some things are still being kept highly secretive about the forthcoming superhero movie. The shroud of secrecy adds to the suspense, and according to a wild new DP3 rumor , Cavill could allegedly be suiting up as a variant of Logan.

While we should approach this rumor cautiously, the idea of the former Kal-El adopting Wolvy’s legendary winged hair, especially after seeing this fan art, has me very excited to see Deadpool & Wolverine when it hits the 2024 movie schedule on July 26.

Whether Henry Cavill will be joining the MCU is unknown, but we won't have to wait too long to see his next high-profile project on the big screen. In his latest movie, The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Henry portrays the real-life inspiration for James Bond, Gus March-Phillips. The action movie , directed by Guy Ritchie, tells the true story of a secret British group called the Special Operations Executive during World War II. Established by Winston Churchill, their unconventional tactics against the Germans played a significant role in changing the war's course and paved the way for modern covert operations.

That sounds super exciting to me, and while we wait to see if this fan art for Wolverine becomes more than just a dream, you can catch The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare in theaters on April 16.