Holy Aquaman 2 Spoiler! Star Seemingly Just Spoiled Surprise Villain Appearance

The DCEU had been keeping audiences on their toes for years, thanks to shake ups both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. The next upcoming DC movie hitting theaters is James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will seemingly be the final installment of the shared universe as we know it. All eyes are on what the blockbuster will include, and Holy Aquaman 2 spoiler! Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II seemingly just spoiled a surprise villain appearance. Let’s break it all down.

Despite its long road to theaters, what we know about Aquaman 2 ’s contents is pretty limited. The cast of Aquaman 2 includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s return to Black Manta, and it looks like he’s going to be way more powerful this time around. When speaking with DC Nation (via ComicBook ), the 37 year-old actor shared:

The Black Trident is an ancient Atlantean relic. It comes from King Kordax, who's also the brother of King Atlan. There was a battle for the throne and Kordax felt like he was the rightful heir, and King Atlan would not cede it. So Kordax forged this evil trident through black magic. When Black Manta and his crew stumble upon this trident 3,000 years later, Black Manta grabs it and becomes possessed by the evil spirit of Kordax.

Well, there you have it. It seems like a big aspect of Aquaman 2’s plot has been revealed, explaining a key part to Black Manta’s characterization. Because it seems that Kordax is the real villain of the movie, who is using dark magic to possess the antagonist and take his revenge against Atlantis. And one can only imagine what sort of destruction is coming down the line.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Image credit: Warner Bros.) Director: James Wan Writer: David Leslie Johnson- McGoldrick Cast: Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren Release Date/Platform: December 22nd in theaters.

The trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom showed Manta getting and using the power of the Black Trident, now it’s clear that King Kordax will have a big part to play in the antagonist events of the DC sequel. Luckily for fans who are curious for more information, Aquaman 2 will be in theaters shortly. And I’m definitely curious to see how the final DCEU installment performs.

Since James Gunn was announced as co-CEO of DC Studios and introduced plans to introduce an entirely new shared universe, there have been a slew of box office flops, including Shazam 2 and The Flash. But the first Aquaman is the highest grossing DC movie of all time, so perhaps it has the power to change this trend.

The first slate of projects in the new DCU is titled Gods and Monsters , and features movies, TV shows, and animated projects. There are rumors that Jason Momoa might be playing a new character, the cosmic antihero Lobo. But the studio has been keeping its cards close to the chest.