James Gunn Shares Peacemaker’s Season 2 Teaser, And DC Fans Are Having A Big Reaction

The 2025 TV schedule excites me for a few reasons, and one of these is that the slate will mark the premiere of Peacemaker Season 2. It’s honestly hard to believe that it’s been over three years since fans have visited with John Cena’s helmet-wearing mercenary-turned hero. While it’s long been known that a second season is on the way, its exact release date has been unclear – until now. Series creator and producer James Gunn just unveiled that news along with a sweet teaser, and fans seem to be loving it.

It would seem that Max subscription holders will finally be able to feast their eyes on the new season of the DC show when it debuts on August 21. While that’s good information to know, most may be a bit more focused on the latest pieces of footage that were released. They show John Cena’s Christopher Smith in the midst of some dangerous-looking situations. Also, there are glimpses of Danielle Brooks’ Leota Adebayo and Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt. Check out the brief, but cool, clip for yourself via James Gunn’s IG post:

Back in 2022, the first season of Peacemaker was praised for its action, character development, gore and humor. The show’s leading man also received some praise for his reprisal of the titular character, which is a role he originated in 2021’s The Suicide Squad. While I’d love to see more, I’m hyped over what I see so far, and it seems I’m not the only one. Check out some of the reactions that fans have been sharing on both IG and X:

The Return Of THE PEACE❤️ We miss u Peacemaker 👏 - thegeekroom

Oh we are eating GOOOOOODD😍😍😍 - joyfullywillish

Very excited to see how this plays post-Superman! - @GothamChief

Let’s hurry up with it!! - @13isLucky13

I really thought the first season was pretty dang great, so looking forward to this. - @iNCEPTIONALNEWS

YOU DONT UNDERSTAND HOW FUCKING HYPED I AM [F]OR SEASON TWO (WELL YOU ACTUALLY DO BUT LETS PRETEND YOU DONT) - carlasfilms

Given that it’s been so long since the first season aired, it’s not hard to understand why fans are so eager for the new episodes. The updates that James Gunn has shared over the past few years, though, indicate that he and his collaborators haven’t just been twiddling their thumbs. Plus, the delays are understandable, given that since Season 1 aired, Gunn has assumed the position of co-head of DC Studios.

The newly formed company’s shift in creative direction also impacted the John Cena-led show in a major way. Just about all of Peacemaker Season 2 is now canon with the newly launched DC Universe. The series was initially established as part of the DC Extended Universe, which The Suicide Squad was also technicaly part of. As seen with one fan above, this change in continuity makes one wonder how the show might be impacted by the events of the Superman movie, which opens in July.

Specific plot details on Season 2 are, unsurprisingly, being kept under lock and key. However, what is known is that Rick Flagg Sr. (played by Frank Grillo) is entering the fray, and he may or may not have words for Christopher – the man who killed his son. I’m of the thinking that fans are in for an intense and riotous season and, hopefully, it’ll live up to the standard set by its predecessor.

While you wait for Peacemaker’s second season, head over to Max to either rewatch the eight-episode first season or watch it for the first time. You should also know that there are upcoming DC shows that you might want to keep on your radar.