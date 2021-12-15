Kevin Smith And The Russo Brothers Teamed Up For A New TV Show About Marvel And DC Comics

There are a number of people who’ve served as advocates for the superhero and comic book community, and Kevin Smith is certainly one of them. For years, the filmmaker has geeked out over the happenings within the comics space, and his enthusiasm is always palpable. As a result, he’s been involved in a number of projects related to the medium and genre. He’s now scored yet another sweet gig, as he’s teaming up with directors Joe and Anthony Russo for a new show focusing on Marvel and DC Comics.

The Comic Book Men creator and the Avengers directors are taking their talents to The Roku Channel for Slugfest. The 10-part documentary series is set to explore the lengthy history between DC and Marvel, including the rivalry between the two. According to the streamer, each installment will dive into specific aspects of the storied companies. The Cherry directors are serving as executive producers on the project, while the Clerks 3 helmer is set to narrate. All in all, this sounds like a must-see for any superhero aficionado.

The Russo Brothers and Kevin Smith are definitely a match made in nerd heaven. Each of their résumés speak for themselves. As lifelong comic book fans, they’re perfectly equipped to help tell this lengthy and complex story. The two siblings released a joint statement along with the news, and it sounds like they’re excited to be provide fans with some keen insight into this topic:

Audiences will leave Slugfest with a whole new of understanding of how the rivalry between two creative powerhouses shaped the iconic storylines and characters that fans around the world have come to know and love. We’re thrilled to partner with The Roku Channel to unpack the fascinating, but untold, history behind the most well-known competition in comics.

The relationship between the comic book companies has evolved in some interesting ways. While they don’t seem to be fierce competitors today, there was a time in which the two would engage in a few back-and-forths back in the day. At one point, each would seemingly reference the other’s work by creating characters that were similar to those of the other company. Their styles arguably also bled into each other due to the fact that notable writers and artists like Jack Kirby , John Romita Sr., Kelly Sue DeConnick and Brian Michael Bendis have worked for both over the years. There have, however, been collaborations between the two, as evidenced by the occasional crossover books that have been written here and there.

Today, of course, many believe the rivalry has transferred to the companies’ moviemaking ventures. Though there certainly seems to be a divide amongst fans, bigwigs of the respective entertainment entities have shot down those claims. Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige downplayed any kind of animosity, saying that the fiery relationship is moreso “amongst the press.” Meanwhile, Peter Safran, who produced films like Aquaman and Shazam! under Warner Bros., called the notion of a conflict “bullshit.” Like Feige, he believes the creatives behind the films are fans of every piece of superhero cinema.

I hope the cinematic aspect of all of this is indeed examined and, with the Russos involved, there’s a good chance they ensured that would be the case. It’ll be fun to see what’s revealed in this new docuseries and hear Kevin Smith’s enthusiastic, but cerebral, voice throughout the show.