7 Actors Who Could Play The Live-Action Miles Morales In The MCU

If you know me, you know I'm a huge fan of Miles Morales from the world of Spider-Man. Whether it's the video games that let players use his fun powers or the Spider-Verse movies that introduce him to a new generation, there is so much to love about this iconic character. As someone who shares the love for Miles Morales with my dad and many others, it would make sense that at some point, Miles Morales would come to the big screen in some way.

There is going to be a Spider-Man 4, which comes out July 31, 2026, so Marvel will not give up on Peter Parker anytime soon. Still, passing the torch to Miles in some way could be a great way to introduce him to the MCU – or have him be like a partner to Peter in some way. Either way, there are plenty of actors I could pick out. Let's get into it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Caleb McLaughlin

I mean, this seems like the obvious choice, as everyone always talks about Caleb McLaughlin as Miles Morales. He is one of those actors that I have watched grow up over the last nine years, ever since his breakout role as Lucas as part of the Stranger Things cast. Now with the filming of Stranger Things Season 5 coming to an end , and the show finally releasing its young actors out into the world to do things other than revisit Hawkins, Indiana, I could totally see him in the MCU.

In terms of age, McLaughlin could pull off playing a teenaged Miles Morales (he's 23 at the time of writing this in March 2025). But it's also the fact that he has a great acting range, too. Aside from Stranger Things, the actor has also appeared in dramas like High Flying Bird and Concrete Cowboy. He'd be able to bring that emotional depth to Miles. Granted, he does tend to be the fancast that many people seem to want, but nine times out of ten, that never happens, so one can only hope.

(Image credit: ABC)

Miles Brown

You know, when I look at Miles Brown, he's one of the few actors where I can really see him as Miles Morales – and not just because they share the same name. His role in Black-ish as Jack Johnson really cemented him as a talented young actor. He has comedic and dramatic ranges, and also has the look down. But I think the biggest factor for me is that he has similar roots as Miles. Brown's father is a Black rapper, and his mother is Filipino and Mexican.

While it's not the same as being Puerto Rican and Black, it's still closer than a lot of these other picks out there. I mean, he literally tweeted about it on X years ago. He's the perfect choice.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dallas Dupree Young

If you've seen any of the best shows to binge on Netflix, I'm sure Cobra Kai is on that list. Dallas Dupree Young was a great addition when he first joined the cast. His role as Kenny on Cobra Kai really gave us some of the best fight scenes in the show . Over the course of his few seasons, he introduced viewers to an incredible story of resilience, strength and learning to forgive.

Miles Morales is a Spider-Person, so to play him, you really have to be nimble, quick, and able to move. While that can be taught to any professional actor, Young's skills on the mat would lead him to greatness. It also helps that he's had a good amount of TV work aside from Cobra Kai, from episodes on Mixed-ish to comedy series like The Mayor.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Alex R. Hibbert

Alex R. Hibbert is one of those actors a lot of people don't think about when casting Miles Morales, but I'm here to tell you that he deserves to be considered way more.

He's not necessarily known for his comedic timing, but Hibbert's dramatic background in movies is phenomenal. His biggest role was playing "Little" in Moonlight, but he's since appeared in The Graduates and Black Panther, and even held a main role in The Chi, a big Showtime series. Now would be the best time for him to take on a superhero role.

(Image credit: Starz)

Myles Truitt

Myles Truitt arguably isn't another pick who comes to mind, but what better way to kick off a new character in the MCU than with an actor who already understands how to play a superhero? Truitt played Issa Williams on Black Lightning, a big superhero show that ran for four seasons.

While he wasn't the leading superhero, it's nice to have someone who gets it. Aside from that, he's also appeared in other shows like Atlanta, Kin, Queen Sugar and Stranger Things Season 4 (I bet you weren't expecting another reference to Hawkins here).

(Image credit: A24)

Justice Smith

I am the biggest Justice Smith supporter, and I have been for years. I find him to be so incredibly talented and have seen him only get more significant as the years have gone on. I've loved him since his role in The Get-Down, a show on Netflix that was cancelled way too soon , and now his major credits range from the Jurassic World franchise to I Saw The TV Glow.

While he is considerably older than some of the other picks on here (as he's 29 at the time of writing this), I think he could still pull off a young adult Miles Morales – maybe someone Peter meets down the line. Who knows? The actor is incredibly talented.

(Image credit: Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

Tyler James Williams

Okay, hear me out. Yes, I know Tyler James Williams is pushing 33, which is crazy for me to think about as someone who grew up watching Everybody Hates Chris. But I believe he could pull off a more adult Miles Morales.

Maybe he wouldn't be the age when Miles Morales is in college, but Williams could play a mid-to-late 20s Miles who has his issues together and is saving the world. We're in an age of Marvel films where we are entering multiple realities in the Marvel multiverse. Why not have one of them be Miles as the main Spider-Man, and he's an adult?